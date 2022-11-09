Read full article on original website
Paul Gottehrer
2d ago
Why would you want Brady back? He's not the quarterback he was last year. Do you really think he's going to be better next year. If you do, you people are out of your minds. The only thing I agree with in reading these comments is Zappe is a better quarterback than Jones.
Reply
5
Nick
3d ago
Will Tom Brady actually unlock Mac Jones talent? I believe Bailey Zappe could really shine with Brady.
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
ESPN Analyst 'Interested' in Patriots Job?
Dan Orlovsky has made offensive magic near Massachusetts before. Would he be willing to do it again for the New England Patriots?
NBC Sports
Cassel: Are Patriots tipping plays? Inside the NFL's 'guessing game'
Opposing defenses calling out the offense's plays isn't totally unusual, but it's not exactly common, either. I'd say it happens maybe three or four times in a season, depending on the team. It usually involves veteran defensive players who are really good and instinctive, who study and do their homework....
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
Tom Brady Reveals How He's Been 'Recruiting' Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady clearly misses his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski - off the field if not on the field. As it turns out, he's been trying to bring the former All-Pro tight end back into the fold. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Germany this week for their Sunday game against...
Bill Belichick makes big admission about Patriots’ offense
Bill Belichick is not known for frank admissions about pretty much anything, but he did offer up an interesting one on Tuesday. The New England Patriots coach admitted that the offense has been tipping plays, citing what he saw from Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley in the last two games.
Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson
The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
Somehow Notre Dame’s anemic offense delivered the Catch of the Year (Video)
The Notre Dame offense has been maligned all season long but that didn’t stop receiver Braden Lenzy from hauling in the Catch of the Year. Throughout the rollercoaster season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Marcus Freeman’s first season as the head coach in South Bend, perhaps nothing has been under fire more than the team’s offense.
Patriots players believe one Bill Belichick assistant is the NFL's next great coach
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name. It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays over...
iheart.com
Tom Brady: "You're Not Going To Remember Every Game But These Are Special"
The Buccaneers travelled to Munich, Germany on Friday and had their first practice of the weekend. Afterwards quarterback Tom Brady met with the media in Munich to discuss this experience, the challenge of facing the Seahawks and much more. The Buccaneers and Seahawks play at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13