White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.

EDWARDS COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO