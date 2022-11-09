ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park

A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
VINCENNES, IN
GOP wins in Knox Co.

Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties

White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)

Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices

All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
VINCENNES, IN
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington

An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
WASHINGTON, IN
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
WASHINGTON, IN
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
ALBION, IL
Knox County CCMG Shoulder Work Continues This Week

The Knox County Highway Department is doing some shoulder work on various roads at this time. The affected roads include Anson Road, Summers Road, Rod & Gun Club Road, and Freelandville Road. The roads will remain open, but drivers should be aware of work crews laboring on the side of...
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
OLNEY, IL

