Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
vincennespbs.org
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
wrul.com
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
waovam.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
WTHI
The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results. On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
waovam.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
vincennespbs.org
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
wevv.com
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
wevv.com
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
waovam.com
Knox County CCMG Shoulder Work Continues This Week
The Knox County Highway Department is doing some shoulder work on various roads at this time. The affected roads include Anson Road, Summers Road, Rod & Gun Club Road, and Freelandville Road. The roads will remain open, but drivers should be aware of work crews laboring on the side of...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
Comments / 0