Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media. But not in the way fans would expect. The Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones To Meet With Anthony Joshua About Becoming His Trainer
Roy Jones Jr. believes he has the ability to get Anthony Joshua back to his winning ways. The Hall of Fame boxer and current trainer recently revealed that he will have a serious discussion with the former heavyweight champion from London about becoming his coach. Joshua is coming off a second consecutive loss to WBA, WBO, IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament Reveals How One Competitor Changed Their Entire Life With 3rd Place Winnings
At last, the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament has drawn to a close, and the two winners are advancing to the Tournament of Champions. One of those winners has made big waves with their inspiring story. Here’s how Rowan Ward put their original Jeopardy! winnings to good use. Rowan Ward...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
Boxing Scene
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin
Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Boxing Scene
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition
Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger
Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas-Marie Eve Dicaire: Stats & Stakes
Another weekend, another unification match. Boxing has been loaded with clashes between beltholders in 2022 and the women’s side of the sport has been in the thick of the trend. It continues Saturday in Manchester (FITE TV, 2:00 PM EST) when a fighter who twice failed to win titles at Jr. lightweight and lightweight attempts to win her third straight title fight at Jr. middleweight.
Boxing Scene
David Morrell Considers David Benavidez-Caleb Plant '50-50; It's A Hard Fight'
David Morrell Jr. doesn’t have an obvious opponent for his next bout now that David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have announced that they’ll finally fight at some point early in 2023. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw will keep a close eye on Benavidez-Plant, though, because Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Removed From WBC Rankings, Met With 'Show Cause' Letter By WBO
This week will likely go down as yet another to forget for Conor Benn. It was revealed during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Mexico that the second-generation boxer was removed from the sanctioning body’s welterweight rankings. Benn and promoter Matchroom Boxing have been presented with a Show Cause Notice from the WBO, who have granted a ten-day period from November 8 to show proof as to why the Puerto Rico-headquartered organization shouldn’t follow the WBC’s lead.
Boxing Scene
Taniguchi-Jerusalem, Valladares-Shigeoka Title Fight Doubleheader Set For January 6 In Osaka
KWORLD3 - headed by former titlists and now first-year promoters Koki and Daiki Kameda—held a press conference on Friday to formally announce a pair of strawweight title fights to grace a January 6 show from the 5,000-seat EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Tokyo’s Masataki Taniguchi defends his WBO strawweight title against The Philippines’ Melvin Jerusalem, while visiting Daniel Valladares attempts the first defense of his IBF title against unbeaten contender Ginjiro Shigeoka.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Janibek Still Hasn’t Proven Himself At Highest Level; Didn't Beat Champion For Belt
Denzel Bentley definitely considers Janibek Alimkhanuly the toughest opponent of his career. The British middleweight contender respects what the WBO 160-pound champion accomplished as an amateur and how he has progressed thus far as a professional prizefighter. The London native just doesn’t think Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) has proven himself as an elite-level boxer.
Boxing Scene
Shabaz Masoud Breaks Down, Stops Jack Bateson in Twelfth of Eliminator
Shabaz Masoud produced the best win of his career as he stopped Jack Bateson in the twelfth round of a British super-bantamweight final eliminator that was also for Bateson’s WBA intercontinental belt in Sheffield on the Edwards-Alvarado undercard. Bateson, who came in unbeaten in 17 fights, was the bookies’...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
Denzel Bentley simply smiled as Janibek Alimkhanuly intensely stared into his eyes Friday afternoon. Alimkhanuly assured his optional challenger that he won’t have much to smile about Saturday night when they fight in Las Vegas. Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly predicted another knockout in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream.
Boxing Scene
Montana Love: No Pressure Fighting at Home, I'm Going To Embrace It
Montana Love fulfils a dream on Saturday night – headlining for the first time in his hometown of Cleveland as he faces Steve Spark for the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night (November 12) live worldwide on DAZN. Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) tops...
Boxing Scene
Edwards-Alvarado: An Intriguing Start to a Flyweight Reshuffle?
Good fights aren’t always big fights. The reverse is true as well. While some may lament the lack of the latter through the end of the year, particularly as regards a certain welterweight clash that ain’t happening, boxing has plenty of good fights to keep fans invested and excited through the end of the year.
