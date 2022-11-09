ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”

When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
NEBRASKA STATE
Roy Jones To Meet With Anthony Joshua About Becoming His Trainer

Roy Jones Jr. believes he has the ability to get Anthony Joshua back to his winning ways. The Hall of Fame boxer and current trainer recently revealed that he will have a serious discussion with the former heavyweight champion from London about becoming his coach. Joshua is coming off a second consecutive loss to WBA, WBO, IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight

If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin

Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition

Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger

Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight

Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Natasha Jonas-Marie Eve Dicaire: Stats & Stakes

Another weekend, another unification match. Boxing has been loaded with clashes between beltholders in 2022 and the women’s side of the sport has been in the thick of the trend. It continues Saturday in Manchester (FITE TV, 2:00 PM EST) when a fighter who twice failed to win titles at Jr. lightweight and lightweight attempts to win her third straight title fight at Jr. middleweight.
Conor Benn Removed From WBC Rankings, Met With 'Show Cause' Letter By WBO

This week will likely go down as yet another to forget for Conor Benn. It was revealed during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Mexico that the second-generation boxer was removed from the sanctioning body’s welterweight rankings. Benn and promoter Matchroom Boxing have been presented with a Show Cause Notice from the WBO, who have granted a ten-day period from November 8 to show proof as to why the Puerto Rico-headquartered organization shouldn’t follow the WBC’s lead.
Taniguchi-Jerusalem, Valladares-Shigeoka Title Fight Doubleheader Set For January 6 In Osaka

KWORLD3 - headed by former titlists and now first-year promoters Koki and Daiki Kameda—held a press conference on Friday to formally announce a pair of strawweight title fights to grace a January 6 show from the 5,000-seat EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Tokyo’s Masataki Taniguchi defends his WBO strawweight title against The Philippines’ Melvin Jerusalem, while visiting Daniel Valladares attempts the first defense of his IBF title against unbeaten contender Ginjiro Shigeoka.
Bentley: Janibek Still Hasn’t Proven Himself At Highest Level; Didn't Beat Champion For Belt

Denzel Bentley definitely considers Janibek Alimkhanuly the toughest opponent of his career. The British middleweight contender respects what the WBO 160-pound champion accomplished as an amateur and how he has progressed thus far as a professional prizefighter. The London native just doesn’t think Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) has proven himself as an elite-level boxer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shabaz Masoud Breaks Down, Stops Jack Bateson in Twelfth of Eliminator

Shabaz Masoud produced the best win of his career as he stopped Jack Bateson in the twelfth round of a British super-bantamweight final eliminator that was also for Bateson’s WBA intercontinental belt in Sheffield on the Edwards-Alvarado undercard. Bateson, who came in unbeaten in 17 fights, was the bookies’...
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas

Denzel Bentley simply smiled as Janibek Alimkhanuly intensely stared into his eyes Friday afternoon. Alimkhanuly assured his optional challenger that he won’t have much to smile about Saturday night when they fight in Las Vegas. Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly predicted another knockout in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Montana Love: No Pressure Fighting at Home, I'm Going To Embrace It

Montana Love fulfils a dream on Saturday night – headlining for the first time in his hometown of Cleveland as he faces Steve Spark for the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night (November 12) live worldwide on DAZN. Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) tops...
CLEVELAND, OH
Edwards-Alvarado: An Intriguing Start to a Flyweight Reshuffle?

Good fights aren’t always big fights. The reverse is true as well. While some may lament the lack of the latter through the end of the year, particularly as regards a certain welterweight clash that ain’t happening, boxing has plenty of good fights to keep fans invested and excited through the end of the year.

