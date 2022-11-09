ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Secretary of State Election: William Galvin reelected

By Kayleigh Thomas
BOSTON (WWLP) – In the race for the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Incumbent Bill Galvin won over his Republican challenger Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez.

Galvin is the longest-serving statewide elected official. He was first elected in 1994.

