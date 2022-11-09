ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
howellcountynews.com

Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours

A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
stegenherald.com

Maverick Dean Mills

Breanna and Kurtis Mills of Ironton, MO announce the birth of their Son, Maverick Dean at 10:21am, on the 29th of October 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Barnes-Jamieson of...
IRONTON, MO
kzimksim.com

Missing Poplar Bluff man

The Daily American Republic reports that 28-year-old Devonta Green, of Poplar Bluff was reported missing by a family member Monday, Oct. 31. Green was last seen in the 1600 block of South Broadway around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone who knows where Green may be or who has information which might help the search is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KYTV

Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
DENT COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man arrested for kidnapping, burglary

A judge has taken a request for bond under advisement in the case of a Butler County man charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 27-year-old Joseph Davis has been in the Butler County jail since Oct. 31, following an alleged altercation on Oct. 29 with his girlfriend. Davis entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to the charges. He is represented by Poplar Bluff attorney Matthew Edmundson. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Winning lottery ticket in Howell County claimed

UPDATE 11/2 — This ticket has been claimed. Original story: HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in West Plains in Howell County on Oct. 29. The ticket was purchased a 10 Box Cost-Plus at 705 Kentucky Avenue. The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a 23 Powerball and 2X modifier. Whoever […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy