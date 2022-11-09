Read full article on original website
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
howellcountynews.com
Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours
A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
stegenherald.com
Maverick Dean Mills
Breanna and Kurtis Mills of Ironton, MO announce the birth of their Son, Maverick Dean at 10:21am, on the 29th of October 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Barnes-Jamieson of...
kzimksim.com
Missing Poplar Bluff man
The Daily American Republic reports that 28-year-old Devonta Green, of Poplar Bluff was reported missing by a family member Monday, Oct. 31. Green was last seen in the 1600 block of South Broadway around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Anyone who knows where Green may be or who has information which might help the search is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
KYTV
Salem, Mo. man dies in crash in Dent County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday, just a few miles north of Salem. Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north...
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested for kidnapping, burglary
A judge has taken a request for bond under advisement in the case of a Butler County man charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. 27-year-old Joseph Davis has been in the Butler County jail since Oct. 31, following an alleged altercation on Oct. 29 with his girlfriend. Davis entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to the charges. He is represented by Poplar Bluff attorney Matthew Edmundson. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
Fudge Lovers Paradise? Try This Small Missouri Country Store For The Best
My mother likes to make fudge as do a few of my extended family. It seems to be an activity they do more as the fall and winter month come upon us. I have a feeling this shop in Missouri will give them a run for their money. If you love sweets, I suggest you seek out Old Village Mercantile Caledonia. It may be worth it.
UPDATE: Winning lottery ticket in Howell County claimed
UPDATE 11/2 — This ticket has been claimed. Original story: HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in West Plains in Howell County on Oct. 29. The ticket was purchased a 10 Box Cost-Plus at 705 Kentucky Avenue. The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a 23 Powerball and 2X modifier. Whoever […]
Winning Powerball ticket bought, unclaimed in Mountain View
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mountain View but has not yet been claimed. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 26 at the Anchor C-Store at 1216 E. Highway 60 in Mountain View. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 24, 2023 to claim their prize. The winning numbers are […]
