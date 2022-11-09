ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Southern Minnesota News

Warnock, Walker Advance To Runoff For Senate Seat In Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner. The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49. If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
NEVADA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

President Biden Nominates New IRS Commissioner

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has nominated a new commissioner to steer the IRS forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency’s current leader, Chuck Rettig, ends his term this week. Danny Werfel, who currently leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Mark Kelly: Time to let go of "conspiracies of the past"

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won re-election to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. Kelly pressed to move past the false claims of a fraudulent election have shaped the state’s politics for the past two years. Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who along with most of the rest of the GOP slate was endorsed by Trump after pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. “After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us,” Kelly said in a victory speech at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix. “But we’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today.”
ARIZONA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

US Sending Ukraine $400 Million More In Military Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer...
GEORGIA STATE

