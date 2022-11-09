Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
WXIA 11 Alive
What to expect when lows in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s arrive in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — We have been in a stretch of above-average temperatures for November so far, but that will all change for this weekend. We will start off with mild conditions on Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s for the early afternoon, but as we move into the latter part of the afternoon our temperatures will drop into the 50s.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
WXIA 11 Alive
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
accesswdun.com
NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
fox5atlanta.com
Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
wgac.com
Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List
Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
fox5atlanta.com
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation at Paulding County home
More than a hundred dogs were rescued from a Paulding County home after a man was arrested Tuesday for running a dog-fig...
Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce
Kay Stephenson has lived in Virginia-Highland for 26 years. In that time, she has seen significant changes along Ponce de Leon Avenue, the southern border of the historic neighborhood that separates it from the booming Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail spurred the massive redevelopment of O4W’s Ponce City Market, the construction of […] The post Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
8-year-old acts quickly to get family out of burning Douglasville home
A Douglasville 8-year-old’s swift actions helped get his family out of their burning home quickly before the fire and smoke spread, according to officials.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0