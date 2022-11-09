Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO