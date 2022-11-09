ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Two Georgia Breweries on 10Best List

Craft breweries continue to pop up all over the United States each year. In fact, the Brewers Association website lists over 150 craft breweries in Georgia, and 118 in South Carolina. And the demand for craft beer is continually growing. The Brewers Association shows U.S. beer volume sales up 1% in 2021. But for craft brewer volume sales, there was an 8% growth. That growth brought small and independent brewers’ share of the beer market in the U.S. up to 13.1%. And when it comes to new breweries, USA Today’s 10Best sought out the best new breweries in the country. They looked at breweries that had opened within the past 4 years. And two Georgia breweries made the 10Best List!
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce

Kay Stephenson has lived in Virginia-Highland for 26 years. In that time, she has seen significant changes along Ponce de Leon Avenue, the southern border of the historic neighborhood that separates it from the booming Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail spurred the massive redevelopment of O4W’s Ponce City Market, the construction of […] The post Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
MARIETTA, GA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy