Georgia's Senate race is heading to a runoff (again). Here's how it will work
Georgia's razor-thin Senate election between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff. Why it matters: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance — and if one party does not secure the majority in the final outstanding races, congressional control could hinge on the Dec. 6 contest.
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Split-ticket voters and other trends to watch in Arizona elections
Most of Arizona's top races are still too close to call, but the vote counts we do have for them give us insight on where they are headed and why.Why it matters: Voter turnout, unexpected results and trends help us understand Arizona's changing electorate and its priorities. What we're seeing: A significant number of voters appear to have supported candidates from both parties instead of voting a straight Republican or Democratic ticket.Concerns about election integrity have changed how some people choose to vote. Arizonans are evenly split on hot-button issues but can find common ground on less-controversial matters.Split tickets: So...
Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states
A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
Florida faces destruction once more as storm Nicole leaves 5 dead
Floridians are picking up the pieces of a storm that brought strong winds and coastal flooding, leaving at least five people dead this week, CNN reports. The big picture: The major toll on coastal areas from former Hurricane Nicole, especially in the Daytona Beach area, came as weakened dunes and coastal protections left behind from Hurricane Ian were coupled with the new surge which toppled multiple buildings.
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Deadly storm Nicole lashes Southeast with heavy rains
Former Hurricane Nicole was dumping heavy rains across the Florida Peninsula and the Southeast U.S. overnight after weakening to a still-dangerous tropical depression. Threat level: The threat of heavy rains, flash flooding and possible tornadoes remained Friday morning after the storm headed toward southwestern Georgia overnight and caused at least two deaths in Florida, where it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the state's east with a large, destructive wind field early Thursday.
Trump lashes out against Youngkin: "He couldn't have won without me"
Former President Trump lashed out against Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, saying he "couldn't have won without me." The big picture: Trump has been claiming responsibility for the political rise of potential competitors in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, including Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as allies consider distancing themselves from him after an underperformance of Trump-backed candidates in the midterms.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Keith Ellison wins re-election in Minnesota attorney general’s race
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, the Associated Press reported. The big picture: The Democratic incumbent faced a challenge from Republican Jim Schulz, an attorney and political newcomer, in what was seen as one of Minnesota's most hotly contested races. Outside groups aligned with the...
Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses
Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
Former Presidents Bush, Obama to hold back-to-back democracy conferences
Former U.S. Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama are headlining back-to-back democracy conferences next week, highlighting rising threats from authoritarianism and disinformation — and how to combat them globally and at home. Why it matters: Bush and Obama — a Republican and a Democrat respectively — didn't coordinate their...
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
Three takeaways from Sen. Mike Lee's win
Axios Salt Lake City spoke to Damon Cann, the head of the political science department at Utah State University, about his top takeaways from incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee's win over and independent Evan McMullin. Cann, who holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in political science, has studied U.S. elections for more than 20 years.1. Republicans were motivated by the balance of power in CongressThe high stakes around whether Republicans would take control of the U.S. Senate (which is still in flux) was a motivating issue for conservatives, Cann said.A McMullin win could have cost Republicans Senate control, Cann said,...
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
