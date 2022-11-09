Most of Arizona's top races are still too close to call, but the vote counts we do have for them give us insight on where they are headed and why.Why it matters: Voter turnout, unexpected results and trends help us understand Arizona's changing electorate and its priorities. What we're seeing: A significant number of voters appear to have supported candidates from both parties instead of voting a straight Republican or Democratic ticket.Concerns about election integrity have changed how some people choose to vote. Arizonans are evenly split on hot-button issues but can find common ground on less-controversial matters.Split tickets: So...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO