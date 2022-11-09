ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chathamstartribune.com

Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver

Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits

The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville awarded $30 million in federal tax credits, how the funds will be used

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville is getting a big boost when it comes to a federal tax credits program. Danville's Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville School Board Member Steps Down

The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County. The Harvest Foundation has made a $685,993 grant to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow its telepsychiatry...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work

ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Ruffin Fire Department Set to Receive $1.3 Million for New Sub-Station In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Wentworth, NC (November 10, 2022) – North Carolina State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey, in partnership with NC House Representative Reece Pyrtle presented the Ruffin Fire Department with a check for the building of a new sub-station. In total, the fire department will receive $1.3 million for capital improvements to better protect the Ruffin community. Ruffin Fire Department leadership received the first installment on November 4, 2022.
RUFFIN, NC
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This incident happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WBTM

2022 Danville Election Results

The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Southern Roots opens in Chatham

Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
DANVILLE, VA

