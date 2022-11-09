Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver
Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
cardinalnews.org
Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits
The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
WSET
Danville awarded $30 million in federal tax credits, how the funds will be used
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville is getting a big boost when it comes to a federal tax credits program. Danville's Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants.
wakg.com
Danville School Board Member Steps Down
The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
cardinalnews.org
Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County. The Harvest Foundation has made a $685,993 grant to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow its telepsychiatry...
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WBTM
What’s on the Ballot for Danville and Pittsylvania County Voters
Today is Election Day as voters across the country will be heading to the polls for the midterm elections. Voters in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and South Boston will be voting for the House of Representatives 5th District seat. Danville voters will also be choosing four members of City...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wallstreetwindow.com
Ruffin Fire Department Set to Receive $1.3 Million for New Sub-Station In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Wentworth, NC (November 10, 2022) – North Carolina State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey, in partnership with NC House Representative Reece Pyrtle presented the Ruffin Fire Department with a check for the building of a new sub-station. In total, the fire department will receive $1.3 million for capital improvements to better protect the Ruffin community. Ruffin Fire Department leadership received the first installment on November 4, 2022.
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This incident happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis...
WBTM
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
Danville business owner helping teach computer skills to the formerly incarcerated
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Steve Barrow, the owner of Hammer Hill Computers, has a passion for helping people. When he opened his computer repair and sales shop in Danville he also began offering computer classes. He said he quickly learned that people who were formerly incarcerated were in need of his help the most. “The […]
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
