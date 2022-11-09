Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
Focus groups: Georgia swing voters and the Senate runoff
Georgia swing voters in our post-election Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said they're just as committed to voting in the Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner of the Senate race — and possibly control of the chamber — as to casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms. Why it matters:...
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
WRDW-TV
Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Kemp, Abrams fight Round 2 in Georgia’s race for governor
ATLANTA — One of the biggest races on the ballot Tuesday is the race for governor. Gov. Brian Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
WRDW-TV
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia Constitution drew the strongest support. A constitutional […] The post Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Wins Second Term in Office With 66% of Vote: “I Am 100% Dedicated To Fight for America”
Late on November 9, the results for Georgia's 14th Congressional District were confirmed, giving Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene 65.9% of the vote and with it, a second term as House Representative for the state. She took to Twitter (via her official account to share her delight at winning).
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results
ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0