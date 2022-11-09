ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Focus groups: Georgia swing voters and the Senate runoff

Georgia swing voters in our post-election Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said they're just as committed to voting in the Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner of the Senate race — and possibly control of the chamber — as to casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms. Why it matters:...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Axios

Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
ARIZONA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia Constitution drew the strongest support. A constitutional […] The post Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Seattle

Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state

Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy