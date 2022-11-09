Read full article on original website
Police find no powder in ‘suspicious’ envelopes reported by Kari Lake’s campaign office
Police did not find any powder or harmful substance in several “suspicious” envelopes sent to Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s campaign office, according to a Phoenix police spokesperson. Police were called to Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5 over several “suspicious” envelopes that a volunteer had found, police spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in a…
