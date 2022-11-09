Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Rundle commits to Indiana State
Ava Rundle has committed to play volleyball at Indiana State University. Pictured: Front Row (Left to Right) Brooke Rundle, Brian Rundle, Ava Rundle, Alison Rundle. Back Row (Left to Right): Noblesville Volleyball Assistant Coach Joe Marcum, Noblesville Volleyball Head Coach Annie Poulson, Delaney Rundle, R.J. Rundle.
statechampsnetwork.com
Changing Directions In The Pocket — Brownsburg QB Whitaker Vacates WIU Commitment In Midst Of Playoff Push
Big-gun Brownsburg senior quarterback Jayden Whitaker is back on the market. Whitaker is the No. 1 rated signal caller in the Hoosier State’s Class of 2023. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger de-committed from Western Illinois this week as he prepares to take his spry and hungry Brownsburg squad into battle with defending state champion Cathedral in playoff throwdown Friday. Brownsburg is 10-1.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. have partnered to clean up and secure downtown in advance of a pair of major sporting events that will bring Indianapolis international attention in 2024.
cbs4indy.com
$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers. Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
whje.com
National Letter of Intent Signing Day
On November 9th, 2022, 28 Greyhound student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletics at the collegiate level. The event took place at Carmel High School at 6PM where several supporters of the student-athletes attended. There are 3 more opportunities coming up for Carmel High School student-athletes to sign if they have yet to do that. Below is the list of those who signed on November 9th:
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
Veterans Day Parade a go for downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday. The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions. The parade will start at noon, beginning at the intersection of Michigan […]
peakofohio.com
Lady Tigers’ McAuley and Yoder earn academic All-Ohio honors
West Liberty-Salem cross country student-athletes, Addison McAuley and Ashley Yoder received Academic All-Ohio honors from the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. The award is given to student-athletes in grades 10-12, who have a minimum 3.5-grade point average and compete in the OHSAA state meet. This is the...
readthereporter.com
Cathedral’s David Ayers signs to play at Butler University
David Ayers, a resident of Fishers and senior at Cathedral, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Butler University. The Ayers family is pictured here. Front row: Anthony, David, Lauren and Mary Ayers. Back row: Patrick, Luke, Colin and Adam Ayers.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
peakofohio.com
Berry, Davis Named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem recently announced its Seniors of the Month. School Activities and Awards: Vice President of Senior Class, Varsity Cheerleading, Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Mock Trial, Spanish Club, Key Club, book club, and PAGES. I am an honor roll student and won a Sinclair Spectrum Award for my poem ‘The Five Stages’.
peakofohio.com
David R. Varian
David R. Varian, 66, of Kenton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. David was born in Clifton, West Virginia, on November 1, 1956, to the late Charles A. and Geraldine J. (Lee) Varian. He married Brenda L. Workman on December 26, 1975, in Pt. Pleasant, WV and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2003.
peakofohio.com
James K. Cox
James K. Cox, 75, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Sidney, Ohio on November 21, 1946, a son of the late Marvin and Velda (Valentine) Cox. On September 10, 1967, Jim married Cynthia (Nye) Cox in...
peakofohio.com
Martha “June” Hostetler
Martha “June” Hostetler, 87, died at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty, Ohio. She was born June 30, 1935, near West Liberty, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ira D. and Mary (Hartzler) Hostetler. A 1953 graduate of Salem Local...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
Comments / 0