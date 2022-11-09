Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,617 COVID cases, 14 deaths
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,617 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,393 — a 2% increase from a week ago and a 4% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.03...
Legislator: Our mission is for everyone in New Jersey to have clean drinking water | Opinion
Many of our communities face challenges that threaten their health and safety due to polluted drinking water. Water quality issues affect all of us. My colleagues and I have worked with health professionals and scientists to develop the best course of action to be taken. In 2017, I had the...
Animals don’t have a voice but you do | Opinion
The welfare of animals, whether they be dogs, cats, horses, pigs, calves, tigers, elephants, lions, rhinos, etc. concerns many New Jerseyans. I know from my Facebook posts. When I post about my dogs, I get hundreds of responses, many, many more than when I post about any other issue. Yet legislation protecting animals from cruelty gets little attention in the New Jersey legislature.
I will sue Murphy to stop looming bear hunt in N.J., former top Democrat says
Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak said Thursday he will take Gov. Phil Murphy to court over Murphy’s decision to reinstate a bear hunt in New Jersey. Lesniak, a fellow Democrat who served in the state Legislature for nearly four decades, called Murphy’s decision “arbitrary and unnecessary.”
N.J. residents favor just limiting smoking in casinos, oppose opening them outside Atlantic City, poll shows
With the fate of a proposal to ban smoking entirely inside Atlantic City casinos still up in the air, a new poll shows a majority of New Jerseyans favor limiting smoking in gambling halls to designated areas. The Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, released Thursday morning, also found the majority of...
N.J. weather: Warm temps and gusty winds to give way to big cooldown with freeze alerts
The rain showers from Hurricane Nicole’s remnants have finally come to an end, but a major change in the weather pattern is going to take shape in New Jersey this weekend, forecasters said. It’s actually going to feel like November, with a blast of cold air pushing its way...
Will my ANCHOR property tax benefit be taxed?
Q. I know the ANCHOR property tax payouts are not taxed by New Jersey but what about on my federal tax return?. A. We’re glad you’re asking. The new ANCHOR property tax benefit is bringing up a lot of questions. The ANCHOR funds are a reduction of your...
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
N.J. weather: Nicole remnants to hit state today with up to 50 mph winds, thunderstorms
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to hit New Jersey today with winds gusting up to 50 mph, heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms that could produce weak tornadoes as the now-tropical cyclone merges with another weather system, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for...
State Police trainers had disciplinary issues and skipped lessons on racial profiling, report says
The New Jersey State Police assigned troopers cited for disciplinary issues — some who had been suspended for driving while intoxicated, assault, and falsifying reports — as coaches to its new recruits, according to a new report by the Office of the State Comptroller. At the same time,...
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Girls Volleyball Group 2 Final Preview: Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 2 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex’s dominance continues with 4th straight Group 2 title
The champs would just not be denied. After a slow start, West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, found its legs and No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro couldn’t keep up. Cielle McInerney scored twice to lead the Knights to a 5-0 win in the NJSIAA Group 2 final in Bordentown on Saturday.
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
19-year-old was driving stolen car in police chase that left man dead, cops say
A 19-year-old was arrested after he crashed a stolen car during a police pursuit early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of a man in one of the vehicles he struck on Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said. The car involved had been stolen out of New Brunswick on...
Driver was going more than 120 MPH in crash that killed restaurant owner, prosecutor says
A motorist was under the influence of alcohol and driving at more than 120 miles per hour before a crash that killed a Burlington County restaurant owner, authorities said Wednesday. Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, faces charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter in the Sept. 3 wreck, according to...
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls cross-country Meet of Champions: Freehold Township’s Zawatski takes top title
Emma Zawatski is your Meet of Champions winner. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
