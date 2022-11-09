ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,617 COVID cases, 14 deaths

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,617 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,393 — a 2% increase from a week ago and a 4% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.03...
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Animals don’t have a voice but you do | Opinion

The welfare of animals, whether they be dogs, cats, horses, pigs, calves, tigers, elephants, lions, rhinos, etc. concerns many New Jerseyans. I know from my Facebook posts. When I post about my dogs, I get hundreds of responses, many, many more than when I post about any other issue. Yet legislation protecting animals from cruelty gets little attention in the New Jersey legislature.
NJ.com

Will my ANCHOR property tax benefit be taxed?

Q. I know the ANCHOR property tax payouts are not taxed by New Jersey but what about on my federal tax return?. A. We’re glad you’re asking. The new ANCHOR property tax benefit is bringing up a lot of questions. The ANCHOR funds are a reduction of your...
NJ.com

Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy