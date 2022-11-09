Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Freedom Caucus Lies About Medicaid Expansion, Leaves Solutions and Leadership to Other Republicans
The rightwing extremist legislators who constitute the South Dakota Freedom Caucus lie about election integrity. They are also lying about Medicaid expansion. These radical Republicans have responded to voters’ approval of Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, with a press release that “demands solutions to ObamaCare expansion“:
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although we’re a long way from the 2024 election, efforts are underway to gather signatures for several measures to get on the ballot, including a repeal of the State food tax. But there is a possible roadblock. Organizers of the ballot measure to...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
dakotafreepress.com
Voter Turnout Average, Lines at Sioux Falls Polls Longer
354,670 of South Dakota’s 597,073 registered voters participated in this year’s general election, bringing statewide voter turnout to 59.40%. That’s about average for a midterm election but 5+ percentage points lower than 2018’s 64.89% and notably below the recent midterm peak of 73.7% in 1994. Voter...
KEVN
Grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Repealing the grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state $119 million in revenue, but Gov. Kristi Noem said on Tuesday the state was able to offset that cost due to the recent tax revenue projections coming in $80 million over what was originally anticipated.
dakotafreepress.com
Four Years of Misconduct Win Noem 44,000 More Votes
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. Through malfeasance and ethnic cleansing Donald Trump and South Dakota’s Republican governor have officially killed 3,078 people in my home state. https://hubcityradio.com/sd-dept-of-health-reports-13-new-covid-19-related-deaths2-in-brown-county/. RS 2022-11-10 08:02. Looks like majority of South Dakotans vote with their eyes,...
dakotafreepress.com
Fall River Voters Approve Initiative Declaring Uranium Mining a Nuisance… Perhaps to No Avail
Nepotism, inattention to elected duties, and general incompetence aren’t nuisances to the 217,008 South Dakotans who reëlected Governor Kristi Noem yesterday. But 1,993 voters in Fall River County say uranium mining is a nuisance, and that’s enough votes to make that declaration law…at least until uranium miners bring it to a judge.
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
dakotafreepress.com
Barnett to Lobby for Electric Coops While Waiting for Monae to Fail
The South Dakota Rural Electric Association has turned to another Republican establishment figure from Aberdeen to run its largely socialist operations. In October, SDREA picked the SDGOP’s rejected Secretary of State Steve Barnett as its new general manager:. According to SDREA Board President Don Heeren, Barnett possesses the leadership...
South Dakotans vote against legal marijuana
For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state.
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
kelo.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
Local medical marijuana suppliers react to IM 27 failing
South Dakota’s Initiated Measure (IM) 27 would have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, but South Dakotans voted against the measure in the November election.
KELOLAND TV
IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
KELOLAND TV
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
Comments / 0