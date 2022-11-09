ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

dakotafreepress.com

Freedom Caucus Lies About Medicaid Expansion, Leaves Solutions and Leadership to Other Republicans

The rightwing extremist legislators who constitute the South Dakota Freedom Caucus lie about election integrity. They are also lying about Medicaid expansion. These radical Republicans have responded to voters’ approval of Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, with a press release that “demands solutions to ObamaCare expansion“:
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Voter Turnout Average, Lines at Sioux Falls Polls Longer

354,670 of South Dakota’s 597,073 registered voters participated in this year’s general election, bringing statewide voter turnout to 59.40%. That’s about average for a midterm election but 5+ percentage points lower than 2018’s 64.89% and notably below the recent midterm peak of 73.7% in 1994. Voter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Repealing the grocery tax for South Dakotans could cost the state $119 million in revenue, but Gov. Kristi Noem said on Tuesday the state was able to offset that cost due to the recent tax revenue projections coming in $80 million over what was originally anticipated.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Four Years of Misconduct Win Noem 44,000 More Votes

Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. Through malfeasance and ethnic cleansing Donald Trump and South Dakota’s Republican governor have officially killed 3,078 people in my home state. https://hubcityradio.com/sd-dept-of-health-reports-13-new-covid-19-related-deaths2-in-brown-county/. RS 2022-11-10 08:02. Looks like majority of South Dakotans vote with their eyes,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Fall River Voters Approve Initiative Declaring Uranium Mining a Nuisance… Perhaps to No Avail

Nepotism, inattention to elected duties, and general incompetence aren’t nuisances to the 217,008 South Dakotans who reëlected Governor Kristi Noem yesterday. But 1,993 voters in Fall River County say uranium mining is a nuisance, and that’s enough votes to make that declaration law…at least until uranium miners bring it to a judge.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Barnett to Lobby for Electric Coops While Waiting for Monae to Fail

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association has turned to another Republican establishment figure from Aberdeen to run its largely socialist operations. In October, SDREA picked the SDGOP’s rejected Secretary of State Steve Barnett as its new general manager:. According to SDREA Board President Don Heeren, Barnett possesses the leadership...
ABERDEEN, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
COLORADO STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
KELOLAND TV

First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem wins re-election for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has been re-elected and will serve another four years as the governor of South Dakota. The Associated Press named Gov. Noem the winner in Tuesday’s midterm election, defeating the Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

