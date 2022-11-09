Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Split-ticket voters and other trends to watch in Arizona elections
Most of Arizona's top races are still too close to call, but the vote counts we do have for them give us insight on where they are headed and why.Why it matters: Voter turnout, unexpected results and trends help us understand Arizona's changing electorate and its priorities. What we're seeing: A significant number of voters appear to have supported candidates from both parties instead of voting a straight Republican or Democratic ticket.Concerns about election integrity have changed how some people choose to vote. Arizonans are evenly split on hot-button issues but can find common ground on less-controversial matters.Split tickets: So...
Georgia's Senate race is heading to a runoff (again). Here's how it will work
Georgia's razor-thin Senate election between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff. Why it matters: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance — and if one party does not secure the majority in the final outstanding races, congressional control could hinge on the Dec. 6 contest.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner. The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49. If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Keith Ellison wins re-election in Minnesota attorney general’s race
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, the Associated Press reported. The big picture: The Democratic incumbent faced a challenge from Republican Jim Schulz, an attorney and political newcomer, in what was seen as one of Minnesota's most hotly contested races. Outside groups aligned with the...
Democrats make quiet history with state-level gains
Overlooked amid frantic punditry about the "red ripple" in Congress: Democrats quietly won and defended majorities in state legislatures across the country, weakening GOP power on issues at the heart of the national political debate. Why it matters: State legislative races are on pace to be the highlight of the...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Biden: Red wave "didn't happen"
President Biden on Wednesday said the "giant red wave" that some predicted would come during the midterm elections "didn't happen." Driving the news: "This was supposed to be a red wave," Biden said during a news conference at the White House. "You guys were talking about us losing 30 to 50 seats. ... That's not going to happen."
First look: Biden and Harris to speak at DNC event tomorrow
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffers and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold. Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave...
No evidence of voter fraud found in midterms: cybersecurity officials
There is no evidence of voter fraud in Tuesday's midterm elections, Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency said Wednesday. Driving the news: "We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country," Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly said in a statement.
Republicans' abortion silence backfires in midterms
The blame game has begun around what led to Republicans' disappointing results in the midterms, with some outside groups zeroing in on the party's lack of an abortion message. Driving the news: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a large anti-abortion organization with close ties to GOP leaders, slammed Republican candidates who distanced themselves from abortion bans and failed to clearly communicate their stance on the issue, calling it "political malpractice."
How many lattes could the $56 million Murray and Smiley spent buy? A lot.
Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe Senate race between Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley is now the most expensive congressional race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending at least $55.7 million combined, according to Federal Election Commission data. The big picture: That's a big chunk of change for a contest where Murray, the Democratic incumbent, came out 14 points ahead on election night — a big enough lead that the AP quickly called the race in her favor.Yes, and: It's also enough to buy a lot of stuff that isn't a pricey political campaign.For instance, you could sip more than 11 million double-shot, $5 lattes from Starbucks (or your favorite local coffee shop) for that price. Or buy 69 median-priced King County homes outright (without taking on mortgage debt). Or pay for 433 local students to attend the University of Washington on full-ride scholarships — including four years of tuition, room and board.What's next: We'll start this entire cycle again soon as campaigns gear up for 2024.
Democrat U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier wins 3rd term in Washington's most competitive district
Democrat Kim Schrier will serve a third term representing Washington's 8th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Matt Larkin, AP reports.Why it matters: The district has been considered one of a handful of tossup races that will determine control of Congress next year.Driving the news: Schrier led Larkin, a lawyer who co-owns his family's manufacturing business, 52% to 47.7% after three days of vote counting, according to the Washington secretary of state's office.Context: The 8th District — which includes suburbs east of Seattle, as well as parts of central Washington — turned blue for the first time in 2018 when...
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to fight subpoena
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Why it matters: Trump's move likely eliminates the possibility of him testifying before the panel, which is set to release its final report in the coming months and dissolve by the end of the year.
