Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, cheeses: CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned that one person has died and 13 others have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses. The outbreak, which has infected a total of 16 people so far, was detected in Massachusets, New York,...
California voters reject tax that would have funded electric vehicles
California voters on Tuesday rejected a measure that proposed increasing taxes on wealthy residents to put more electric vehicles on the road
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
HARRISBURG, PA – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government Commission...
California voters reject a tax-the-rich ballot measure in midterm elections
A wealth tax intended to fund climate-related projects was rejected on Tuesday by California voters, who said "no" to a higher levy on ultra-rich individuals.
California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
Texas AG investigating Zuckerberg-backed nonprofit over election concerns
The attorney general of Texas announced an investigation into the Center for Tech and Civil Life over concerns about "partisan electioneering efforts."
Arizona voters pass ballot initiative cracking down on so-called 'dark money'
Voters in Arizona passed a ballot initiative on Tuesday known as the "Voters’ Right to Know Act" that will crack down on so-called "dark money" in elections.
American-made, veteran-owned business built on ‘patriotism’
Origin USA co-founders Pete Roberts and veteran Jocko Willink explain how the American supply chain and "patriotism" have contributed to the apparel company's growth and success.
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
New York City CEOs want Gov. Hochul to address taxes, crime
Partnership for New York City, representing the titans of Wall Street, provides FOX Business its wish list following Gov. Kathy Hochul's election win.
Biden's student loan handout struck down by federal judge in Texas
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Biden's student loan handout in a Thursday night ruling. Biden's plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients in college and up to $10,000 for others who borrowed using federal student loans. "Whether the...
Biden admin to appeal Texas federal judge’s ruling on student loan handout
Hours after a federal court in Texas ruled against President Biden's student loan handout, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the administration's opinion toward the ruling. Jean-Pierre stated the administration "strongly disagrees" with the District Court's decision and an appeal has been filed by the Department...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Texas federal judge blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
Biden’s student loan relief program has been struck down by a judge in Texas. Here’s what to do to lower your monthly payments today.
Nicole aftermath: Florida airports announce reopening plans
Following the severe weather impacts of the deadly Tropical Depression Nicole, Florida airports have begun to resume service. Some were damaged in the storm.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for leniency ahead of sentencing
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, is asking a federal judge for leniency for her crimes.
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
Mazda can't build enough SUVs because Alabama's unemployment is so low
Mazda's CEO said the tight labor market in Alabama has prevented the automaker from adding a second shift at its Huntsville SUV assembly line.
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
T. rex skull found in South Dakota could fetch at least $15M at auction
Maximus, a 76-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skull weighing 200 pounds, is poised to become one of the most valuable fossils ever sold at auction next month.
Fox Business
New York, NY
19K+
Followers
999
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0