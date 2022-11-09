NY-17 race between Maloney and Lawler still too close to call

One of the most watched races in the Hudson Valley and nationwide between Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and Republican Assembly Member Mike Lawler in the 17th Congressional District is still too close to call.

Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is seeking a sixth term in Congress. If he loses this race, it will be the first time in 40 years that someone holding that position loses a reelection bid.

Maloney is currently representing the 18th Congressional District. Redistricting put his home in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District – which is comprised of Rockland, northern Westchester, Putnam and part of Dutchess County. If he loses this race, it will be the first time in 40 years that someone holding that position loses a reelection bid.

He spent the night watching the numbers in Washington, D.C. with democratic leadership and has not conceded the race yet.

Meanwhile, his supporters watched at the Rockland Democrats watch party in Nyack. The chair of the Rockland Democratic Committee said it was a tough election cycle and pointed to fear mongering by Republicans for many elections losses. "We will move past this climate of fear. Over the next weeks and months, we will come together and we will move forward together," says John Gromada, chair of the Rockland Democratic Committee.

This election in particular is carrying so much weight as Democrats and Republicans fight for control in Congress.

On the campaign trail, Maloney has focused on issues like climate change, protecting LGBTQ+ and women's rights, public safety and fighting for workers unions.

Lawler has been painted by Maloney as a supporter of former President Donald Trump's policies. But he's told News 12 that he is willing to work across party lines to get things done. He's focused on public safety, immigration and inflation.