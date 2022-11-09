ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

19-year-old suspect of Longwood fatal shooting faces murder, assault charges

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The NYPD provided an update on a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man in Longwood back in October.

Police say 19-year-old Jovant Erazo is facing a slew of charges in the death of 33-year-old Cortez Hinton. Hinton was found with gunshot wounds to the torso, groin and trauma to the head and body outside 970 Kelly St. in the Bronx.

Police say Hinton was also struck by a getaway car that later fled the scene. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, Erazo, now in custody running while shooting a gun at Hinton and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan.

Erazo is now facing charges that include murder and three counts of assault.

