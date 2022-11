The ballot proposal for the $4.2 billion New York State Environmental Bond Act has passed.

Proposal 1 authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects.

It was approved in the 2020 budget, but COVID-19 pumped the brakes on it.

The renamed "Clean Air, Clean Water, and Green Jobs Bond Act" is the first act like this since 1996.