Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night

By Brian Niznansky
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXlUx_0j4H97AU00

Temperatures soared to near 70 degrees this afternoon and it's going to be even warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s tonight, which sets us up for potential record warmth on Thursday. Strong south winds and sunshine likely boosts temperatures into the lower to middle 70s Thursday afternoon. The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees.

An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night. It might be cold enough for some snow to briefly mix in Friday morning. The cold and wind will be the bigger story heading into the weekend. High temperatures are only going to be in the 30s and the wind will make it feel like the 20s.=

TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear. Breezy and Mild
Low:  57
Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Warm
High: 75 (Record: 74, 2020)
Wind: S 15-25 mph

FRIDAY:
Early AM Rain/Snow Showers. Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Colder
High: 41

SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy & Ch. Flurries. Windy and Cold.
High: 36

SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy and Cold
High: 36

MONDAY:
Partly Cloudy & Cool
High: 41

