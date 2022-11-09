Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Chipley senior signs scholarship offer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of an early signing period. Chipley senior Kelcy Cooper among those taking advantage of that. Kelcy Monday signing a softball scholarship with Enterprise State up in Alabama. This way this business is taken care of before she begins play in her senior season. Kelcy a pitcher and middle infielder, impressive at the plate in her first three seasons, a .440 average, a .758 on base percentage, with 40 RBI. She’s also stolen 25 bases. She’s a two time FACA All State player. And she’s no slouch off the diamond, Senior class president, Student council president, with a GPA of 4.4!
WJHG-TV
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple school districts in the Panhandle are closing with the threat of Tropical System Nicole making its way to Florida. Gulf and Franklin School Districts have announced they will close schools on Thursday, Nov. 10. and Friday, Nov. 11. Liberty District Schools will close on Thursday, but were already closed on Friday due to Veterans Day.
Holmes County advances, earns revenge over Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team advanced to the Class 1R Region Semifinal after defeating Freeport 49-20 on the road Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 7-4 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 18. Freeport finished its season at 5-6.
Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18. Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.
Florida city settles with whistleblower who said $50k of community redevelopment funds used for decorations
Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower.
washingtoncounty.news
Health department: RSV cases are on the rise
The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties are monitoring an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Florida communities. This common respiratory virus may cause a higher number of pediatric emergency department visits compared to previous years. RSV is an infection of the lungs...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties. Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
WJHG-TV
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
trazeetravel.com
Spend Thanksgiving on the Beach with This Panama City Beach Event
Don’t care for snow? Ditch the snow this holiday season and spend Thanksgiving on the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida. This year, Nov. 25–26, the city hosts its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event at Aaron Bessant Park. Since the event takes place Friday and Saturday, you still have time for turkey on Thursday, allowing you to dedicate the rest of the weekend to fun in the sun.
Inmate killed in Florida prison, family wants justice
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
A new bypass has opened near Highway 390
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use. Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy. The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects. The Titus Rd. extension project extends […]
What impacts can the Panhandle expect from Hurricane Nicole?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle will see a diverse range of impacts from Hurricane Nicole with some counties in the east getting wind and rain while others see nothing of note. Most of the rain will fall in a 5-hour window with just lingering showers late Thursday night. Rain totals will be a […]
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
niceville.com
Walton code compliance officer arrested
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer has been arrested for allegedly violating an injunction for protection against stalking, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 5, the agency arrested Thomas Brennan after he was...
mypanhandle.com
Fire hydrant leak causes flooding for a Panama City resident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded. Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks. An unknown vehicle struck a...
holmescounty.news
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
holmescounty.news
Community mourns elderly couple lost in apparent murder-suicide
Holmes County residents have been in shock to learn that an elderly couple beloved throughout the community perished in an apparent murder-suicide. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said what occurred was obvious based on the way Buford and Sue Williams were discovered in their home on Highway 179 late Monday morning.
Comments / 0