Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
AccessAtlanta
Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes
How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
saportareport.com
Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood
Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
No, Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta is not closing, only changing management
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside Plaza Fiesta, every nook and cranny is a taste of home for many shoppers, and when some of them heard rumors that it would close, they panicked. For tenants like Londy Batres, it's also a livelihood for her and the woman in Guatemala who custom-makes all the dresses in her store, Típicos y Artesanías Boutique.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why
SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
KRMG
Gun ownership among Black Americans rising nationwide
Tuesday night is Ladies’ Night for the 9th Calvary Buffalo Soldiers Gun Club in Atlanta. Karine Alleyn joined in 2020 and now she represents one of the fastest growing groups of new gun owners - Black women. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said Alleyn. She said...
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0