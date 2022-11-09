ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes

How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood candidates lose in a still-blue neighborhood

Election Day brought more bad news for the Buckhead cityhood movement, as its endorsed local candidates all lost and the neighborhood continued voting blue in major races. The Republican-based campaign may have a glimmer of revival hopes in the next Georgia General Assembly session after some GOP wins and shake-ups elsewhere. But winning a local referendum looks unlikely, especially as even local Republican voters show weaker support for the Trump-style politics that have thus far characterized cityhood tactics.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points

It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens. The post Three cozy cottages for sale in and around Atlanta—at three different price points appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
The Intercept

Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem

I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

No, Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta is not closing, only changing management

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside Plaza Fiesta, every nook and cranny is a taste of home for many shoppers, and when some of them heard rumors that it would close, they panicked. For tenants like Londy Batres, it's also a livelihood for her and the woman in Guatemala who custom-makes all the dresses in her store, Típicos y Artesanías Boutique.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

City of Suwanee wants your old trophies | Here's why

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee city leaders are asking its residents to declutter their homes and send old awards their way. The city is collecting old trophies, medals and plaques to create the City of Suwanee's Ultimate Participation Trophy. The awards will help contribute to the public art piece in...
SUWANEE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Gun ownership among Black Americans rising nationwide

Tuesday night is Ladies’ Night for the 9th Calvary Buffalo Soldiers Gun Club in Atlanta. Karine Alleyn joined in 2020 and now she represents one of the fastest growing groups of new gun owners - Black women. “I feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said Alleyn. She said...
ATLANTA, GA
