buzzfeednews.com

18-Year-Olds Told Us Why They’ll Be Voting In The Midterm Elections

Anxiety over the possibility of a school shooting consumed Berlyn Schelling until she transferred from a public high school to an online school. Now graduated, 18 years old, and able to vote for the first time in her home state of Montana, Schelling is voting for gun control. The teen,...
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
MinnPost

Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges

Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
The Stranger

General Election Night 2022: How Screwed Are We?

Hello and welcome to The Stranger's 2022 general election night coverage!!! In the next few hours, we'll better understand just how far America will slide toward fascism this year. 🙃. Nationally, if Democrats lose control of both the House and Senate, which would align with historical trends, then we can...
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
BBC

Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand

Polls closed in the US midterms on Tuesday night, but who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome in Nevada and Georgia, with the latter due to hold a run-off election on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer to a...
The Independent

The most important midterm elections to watch on Election Day

Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope...
