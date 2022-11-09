Read full article on original website
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
WJCL
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
buzzfeednews.com
18-Year-Olds Told Us Why They’ll Be Voting In The Midterm Elections
Anxiety over the possibility of a school shooting consumed Berlyn Schelling until she transferred from a public high school to an online school. Now graduated, 18 years old, and able to vote for the first time in her home state of Montana, Schelling is voting for gun control. The teen,...
These Black Candidates Made History During The 2022 Midterm Elections
A record number of Black candidates are running for the United States' top offices on Tuesday (November 8), and some of them made history Tuesday night (November 8). Some of these candidates are newcomers to politics, while some are aiming higher than their previous or current roles. Not all were...
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Blake Masters, the Peter Thiel-funded GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, gave a masterclass last month in sowing doubt about the results of the midterms — before a single ballot was cast. During a campaign stop reported by The Daily Beast, Masters recalled his dad worrying that, even if Masters...
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
At least 168 elections deniers have won their races in the 2022 midterms
More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.
Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges
Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
The Stranger
General Election Night 2022: How Screwed Are We?
Hello and welcome to The Stranger's 2022 general election night coverage!!! In the next few hours, we'll better understand just how far America will slide toward fascism this year. 🙃. Nationally, if Democrats lose control of both the House and Senate, which would align with historical trends, then we can...
Stacey Abrams lambasted for being in 'insane wing' of Democrat Party after debate dig at Georgia sheriffs
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joined 'America's Newsroom' on Tuesday to weigh in on key governor's races in Georgia and New York.
Opinion: Election results show it's time for Republicans to leave the cult of Trump behind
Here's hoping enough Republicans realize it's healthier to be a party of ideas than a vehicle for one politician's cult of personality.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
BBC
Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand
Polls closed in the US midterms on Tuesday night, but who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome in Nevada and Georgia, with the latter due to hold a run-off election on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer to a...
The most important midterm elections to watch on Election Day
Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope...
The election's over. Now it's time to 'lay down arms' and start governing | Ciattarelli
We made it! With the election behind us, we no longer need to see or hear all the campaign ads that dominated network television, radio and our iPhones. Amazingly, there were times when four to five to six political spots appeared in a row. Millions of dollars were spent telling...
