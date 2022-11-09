Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
americanmilitarynews.com
Crypto billionaire loses nearly all $15.6 billion fortune in one day
An icon of the crypto world lost nearly all of his $15.6 billion fortune in one day this week as a top rival swept in to bail out his cash-strapped digital currency exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto evangelist and entrepreneur whose wealth peaked at $26 billion, is now worth $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. The collapse in his wealth was the biggest-ever one-day drop tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Hedge fund Galois Capital says half its capital stuck on FTX exchange -FT
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Galois Capital is the latest hedge fund caught off guard after close to half its assets were trapped on collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the Financial Times said on Saturday, estimating the amount to be around $100 million.
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
decrypt.co
Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers
Several wallets belonging to FTX were rapidly drained before midnight. An FTX Telegram admin called it a hack and warned users not to visit the site. Several wallets allegedly belonging to FTX were drained of hundreds of millions of dollars in coins late on Friday night, with much of the funds transferred from Tether (USDT) into stablecoin DAI, and from staked Ethereum (stETH) into Ethereum (ETH).
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
u.today
FTX Founder's Billion-Dollar Fortune Goes to $1
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Meta to start laying off thousands this week
In brief: It seems Meta is the latest company affected by this fall's tech sector employment crunch. The recent macroeconomic slowdown hasn't been good for Meta, but the company's heavy investment in the Metaverse hasn't helped its profits and stock price either. Sources have told The Wall Street Journal that...
TechSpot
Joe Biden thinks Elon Musk's links with other countries should be "looked at"
What just happened? Elon Musk is once again attracting the interest of the US government. On this occasion, President Joe Biden has said that the Twitter owner's relationships with other countries are "worthy of being looked at." Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked if Musk posed...
Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche
A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami MR MIAMI (@miamient) Read it at Miami Herald
Gizmodo
China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete
Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
Sequoia Capital Writes Off its Entire Investment in FTX
Several companies were exposed to the massive crypto crash and don't expect to recoup the millions of dollars they invested in FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $32 billion and is now on the brink of bankruptcy. Galaxy Digital, Sequoia and Robinhood unveiled their exposure to...
TechSpot
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
TechSpot
