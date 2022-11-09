Read full article on original website
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
A couple who both worked for Meta woke up to the same email telling them they'd been laid off
Jess White, a technical sourcer, was laid off weeks after returning to work from six months of parental leave, while Anthony White has also been let go.
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Updated November 11, 2022: This story has been updated to correct that the Tweet purportedly sent from Grimes' Twitter account was posted from a parody account and was not an actual Tweet by Grimes. Previously, this story incorrectly reported that the Tweet was authentic. Grimes and Elon Musk have a...
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
TechSpot
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
