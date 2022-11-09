Read full article on original website
Nearly All Yellowstone National Park Roads & Entrances to Close as Winter Weather Approaches
Yellowstone National Park (YELL)is about to shut down completely to regular vehicle traffic. In fact, the park says October 31 will be the last day for visitors to drive most roads in the park. The culprit? Winter is coming…. Despite 2022 being a wildly irregular year in Yellowstone history, we...
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The higher amounts will occur from Hurley to Upson toward the Ashland County border. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulation may linger into Sunday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts...particularly along the spine of the Keweenaw Peninsula south of Houghton. * WHERE...Houghton County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING The level on Irondequoit Creek continues to fall. Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is no longer expected on Irondequoit Creek.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Kalamazoo; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected, possibly heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest amounts of snowfall will be west of Highway U.S. 131.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 07:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Observations and webcams across northwestern SD indicate rapidly improving visibilities this morning. While patchy fog may persist through mid-morning, visibilities should continue to improve. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at the top of the hour.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:53:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall amounts will be east of US 31 in southwest Michigan.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing and will continue to warm this morning. Freezing temperatures are no longer expected this morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Fri 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 17:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guayanilla, Penuelas and Ponce. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Sheridan; Sioux; Ward; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM CST/10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved and should continue improving through the remainder of the morning, therefore the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at the top of the hour.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 05:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
KDRV
Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
