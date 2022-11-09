Read full article on original website
Related
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County
Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Hazlet, Holmdel, Keyport, Matawan, Middletown 2022 municipal election results
Residents in Hazlet, Holmdel, Keyport, Matawan and Middletown have elected members of their local governing body in the Nov. 8 general election. The results of the 2022 election were unofficial as of Nov. 9 and will remain unofficial until they have been certified. That process could take one week or longer.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results
A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders At Community Event
TOMS RIVER – The 7th Annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off highlighted eleven local first responder units including Fire, Police and EMT, and their chili, but the event was so much more – a celebration of community. The attendees donated more than 580 pounds of food for Fulfill’s People’s Pantry, totaling 386 meals, and Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to taste each entry and thank the first responders for their service.
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
fsrmagazine.com
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
ocnjdaily.com
Van Drew and Republican Commissioners Win; Newcomers Prevail in School Board Race
Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew cruised to a decisive Election Night victory over Democratic challenger Tim Alexander to win his third term in the 2nd Congressional District. Unofficial results showed Van Drew holding an overwhelming lead. He had 127,713 votes compared to 78,628 for Alexander. In another key race, Cape...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0