The New Mexico Lobos (2-7, 0-5 MWC) meet the Air Force Falcons (6-3, 2-3) Saturday at Falcon Stadium in USAF Academy, Colo. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the New Mexico vs. Air Forceodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO