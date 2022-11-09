Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida State among programs vying for JUCO OT Elijah Philippe
The Seminoles are working to get the massive Junior College prospect on campus twice prior to the Early Signing Period.
onlygators.com
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
famunews.com
FAMU Revs Up for the Florida Classic Festivities in Central Florida
President Larry Robinson gives the Rattler Charge ahead of the kick off of the 2021 Florida Blue Florida Classic. Florida A&M University (FAMU) will kick off events next week leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic, scheduled for November 19 in Orlando. The football game against Bethune Cookman University...
daytonatimes.com
At B-CU homecoming, tailgating is a big part of the weekend fun
Bethune-Cookman University celebrated its homecoming week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. The week-long festivities included a gospel concert, pep rally, tailgating party, a Greek step show, and, of course, the football game. In addition to these official events, there were plenty of unofficial events and parties all over town.
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WESH
Rachel Plakon wins Florida House District 36
In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County
Have you ever heard someone complain that they miss old-school hip-hop because the rap coming out today all sounds the same? From a distance, this may seem to be accurate, but if you’re deep into a genre, the distinctions become more clear. An artist’s sound is as unique as a fingerprint, and it requires an educated ear to discern differences. Producer Africa Black picked up on the original sounds coming from Richyy Rich and Kickkone early on, which is one reason he asked them both to appear on “Blood on the Leaves,” a song he executive produced in January of this year.
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
Here’s when you can watch the CMAs, ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thank you for turning to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. We are committed to keeping our community safe and informed. • The CMA Awards will air tonight at 7 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27, followed by Eyewitness News at 10. •...
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday in the Orlando area
Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, shining a spotlight on local, Black-owned eateries in our area. Running from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state. Some of the Orlando-area restaurants promoted in this year's Black Restaurant Week are: B Cupcakes 3030 E. Semoran Blvd.
