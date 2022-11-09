Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
vincennespbs.org
Incumbents win Vincennes School Board
Two incumbent Vincennes School Board At-Large members held onto their seats from 2 challengers. Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe will return to the board in 2023. Hutchison had 28.5% of votes while Bobe had nearly 29.7%. Elsewhere in the region…. There were only two contested races in Daviess County and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
wuzr.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
Update: Independent candidate left off Vigo ballot won’t contest results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Representatives with the Vigo County Board of Elections confirmed reports that Cody Alsman, an independent candidate, was left off the ballot in the race for 45th State Representative. Alsman is facing incumbent Bruce Borders in the race. This impacts three precincts in Southern Vigo County: Linton, Prairie Creek, and Prairieton. The […]
vincennespbs.org
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Tomorrow at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned for Veterans’ Day near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Yochum also remembers a former...
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
bloomingtonian.com
Final election results for Tuesday night
The following Monroe County election results were sent to the Bloomingtonian by Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne at 9:27 p.m., November 8, 2022:. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
wuzr.com
South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview
The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
wamwamfm.com
Good Things Happening Around Washington
Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
wamwamfm.com
Barn Fire in Washington
A barn fire occurred yesterday at 3312 South State Road 257. Washington Township was requested at approximately 6:20 p.m., and by 6:40 the structure was fully engulfed. Both lanes of Highway 257 had to be shut down for approximately 20 minutes.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
wuzr.com
VU Partners with Veterans Group for Training, Apprenticeship
Vincennes University has partnered with the group AmeriCrew for veteran training, certification, and apprenticeship. The pact will improve the transition from the service back to private enterprise for active veterans. The two groups will work on bridging classroom work, training labs, and work experience to transition active military members back...
