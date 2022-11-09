ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election

Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument

A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO

Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH

A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
HARRISON, AR
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Local veteran receives honorary diploma at MHHS veterans ceremony

The annual ‘Freedom Is Not Free’ Veterans Ceremony was held Thursday at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. During the ceremony, Charles Milling received his honorary diploma from MHHS. According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, Milling was unable to complete his education due to service...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy