Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
KTLO
One race develops in Marion Co. mid-term election
Marion County’s mid-term election results were highlighted by the mayor’s race for the City of Bull Shoals.Incumbent David Nixon will face Michael Savu in a runoff election to keep his seat in 2023. Nixon received 349 votes or 40.9%, while Savu received 351 votes or 41%. Challenger Ed Martin received 147 votes or 17.5%.
KTLO
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
KYTV
Arkansas man accused of running gambling house in Harrison sued by supplier
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Daniel Scallorn, 33, the Green Forest man accused of operating multiple gambling houses, has filed a lawsuit against him by the company that supplied him with gaming “slot-type” machines. Dark Knight Vending of Little Rock filed the lawsuit in the civil division of Pulaski...
KYTV
Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
KTLO
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
KTLO
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
KTLO
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
KTLO
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Linda Lee Chatman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Linda Lee Chatman died Thursday in Mountain Home.
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KTLO
Local veteran receives honorary diploma at MHHS veterans ceremony
The annual ‘Freedom Is Not Free’ Veterans Ceremony was held Thursday at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. During the ceremony, Charles Milling received his honorary diploma from MHHS. According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, Milling was unable to complete his education due to service...
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
Comments / 0