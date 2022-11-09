Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government.Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign.The protest was mostly peaceful but at the end some broke the police line and sprayed red paint on the main doors of the government building. Others lit candles to memorize two people killed by police in the last years.Police intervened and at least one protester was taken away.Albania has seen an 8% price hike this year, especially for basic...

21 MINUTES AGO