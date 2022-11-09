ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson

Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee to Avoid Testifying in the Investigation

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday night to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was issued a subpoena by the committee in October and was scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 14. Former President...
Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government.Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign.The protest was mostly peaceful but at the end some broke the police line and sprayed red paint on the main doors of the government building. Others lit candles to memorize two people killed by police in the last years.Police intervened and at least one protester was taken away.Albania has seen an 8% price hike this year, especially for basic...
Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath

Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
