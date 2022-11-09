Ontario bringing back experience for turnaround season in girls basketball

ONTARIO — After finishing 4-19 last year, Ontario girls basketball coach Mitch Willeke will not rule anything out when it comes to putting together a successful rebound season in 2022-23.

With seven returning letter winners, including four starters, Willeke isn't going to handcuff himself to a single starting lineup heading into the season. He is leaving the starting spots up to the players and whoever wants to go out and earn them on a daily basis.

A year after gathering just one win in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, the Warriors bring back experienced players who withstood the tough season a year ago, and they aren't exactly thrilled about what they went through. So, they are ready to turn things around.

"Experience," Willeke said about the biggest difference from last year to this year. "Last year we took our lumps. We have a good mixture of kids who are hungry to put last year behind us."

Adrienne Kearns will be the team leader this season after scoring 4.5 points a game last year. Senior Lizzie Nagel is the top returning scorer at six points and five rebounds a game while senior post Laprina Young will see a boost in minutes.

Senior Lauren Sexton has the ability to stretch the floor and make open shots from the perimeter and Taylor Counts had an impactful sophomore season last year, so both of those players will be expected to carry a lot of the load for Ontario.

"Taylor saw valuable minutes and made more of an impact as the year went on," Willeke said. "Her length is vital on the defensive end and creates turnovers with it. Lauren quietly gained confidence from last year. She can knock down shots at a high rate and her role is going to expand this year being one of our seniors."

Senior guard Justyce Jacobs will also look to make an impact after missing last season with an injury.

Juniors Ka'Mashya Shaw, Katie Pollock and Olivia Kreger will have the opportunity to crack the starting lineup at any point in the season and will bring a mixture of size and athleticism whenever they are on the court. Sophomore guard Eden Howard will also see plenty of minutes at the varsity level this season and is a talented young player with a lot of potential.

One player Willeke is excited to see take to the floor is senior Maddie Henderson.

"Over the last four years (Henderson) has learned more about the game and plays to her strengths extremely well," Willeke said. "She has become more physical on both ends and attacks the glass for our team to keep possessions alive."

The Warriors have a very good underclassmen group that enjoyed a lot of success at the middle school level, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a youngster or two crack the lineup throughout the season. The chemistry between the veterans and the younger players will be key for the Warriors.

"The mixture of upperclassmen who saw the floor a great deal last year and our underclassmen who bring their own set of skills to the varsity level," Willeke said as to what will be the X-factor for the season. "Hopefully, the leadership from those upperclassmen brings the younger ones up to speed faster and we can hit the ground running."

The Warriors will look to improve on that one-win MOAC season a year ago. Competing in a very good league like the MOAC means they have to play with the top teams like Shelby.

"Everything still goes through Shelby," Willeke said. "Hopefully, the lessons we learned last year put us in the middle of the pack, but the league will be strong again from top to bottom."

The Warriors tip off their season on Nov. 22 at Lexington.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario bringing back experience for turnaround season in girls basketball