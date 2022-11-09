ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Karen Heggen wins race for Saratoga County DA

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tK6o_0j4GzhH500

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Karen Heggen defeated democrat Michael Phillips with 57% of the vote in Tuesday’s election for Saratoga County District Attorney, according to numbers posted by the Saratoga County Board of Elections just before midnight. Heggen has worked in the district attorney’s office since 1993.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

In an interview three weeks ago , Heggen told NEWS10 she wants to continue the good work her office has done over the past four years. “Saratoga County has one of the lowest crime rates in the state of New York, we by far have the lowest crime rate in the Capital District,” said Heggen. She added, “I do that in coordination with the great leadership of law enforcement, from our county sheriff.”

Phillips made homelessness one of the key talking points of his campaign . When asked how he might solve the problem, Phillips touched on mental health, saying, “there are tremendous resources in law enforcement; there are creative people there.”

Where to find Capital Region election results

Heggen received a total of 56,723 votes, compared to 42,674 for Phillips, according to Tuesday night’s data. Every election district in the county was factored into those numbers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

ACE NY Conference gathers officials after elections

The 16th Alliance for Clean Energy New York Annual Conference was held this past week on November 10. The conference gathered New York government officials, clean energy industry leaders, and environmental advocacy groups to learn about the progress of solar, wind, offshore wind, and other green technologies being made in New York state.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Over 9K flags honor Lake George area veterans

At Fort William Henry, a field of flags is a common sight. On Friday morning, veterans and their families and survivors gathered from miles around to do what they do every year - observe Veterans Day, and the flags dotting the lawn at the fort's hotel and conference center. Each one is placed in the memory of a veteran from the North Country - in an increasingly large radius.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DEC and OAG ask court to intervene in Norlite situation

Attorney General James and Commissioner Seggos asked the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations when emissions levels approach thresholds established to preserve public health. This follows the lawsuit James and Seggos filed in against Norlite in October.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy