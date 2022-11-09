ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC New York

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
AFP

'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson

Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest...
NBC New York

Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'

Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC New York

Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Up More Than 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
NBC New York

Here's the Inflation Breakdown for October 2022 — in One Chart

The consumer price index, a key inflation barometer, jumped 7.7% in October versus a year ago. It rose 0.4% during the month. Both were cooler than expected, a sign inflation may be moderating. However, consumer prices are still rising quickly by historical standards. Household staples such as shelter, food and...

