Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
NBC New York
Live Updates — Midterm Elections: Biden Says a Predicted Republican Wave ‘Didn't Happen'
This is CNBC's live blog covering Wednesday's ongoing race calls in the U.S. midterm elections. Tuesday'slive blog can be found here. Control of the U.S. House and Senate was still up in the air Wednesday, as states across the country tallied votes in neck-and-neck midterm election races. A set of...
NBC New York
Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead
Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
NBC New York
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
'We are Ukraine': locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
When people talk about elections, they frequently focus on how issues and events, as well as candidates’ attributes, affect who wins and loses: “He’s such a wooden speaker!” “She’s soft on crime!” However, the most important factors influencing elections are mostly out of candidates’ control.
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
NBC New York
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
NBC New York
IRS Asks Supreme Court Not to Block Congress From Getting Trump's Tax Records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs
TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest...
NBC New York
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC New York
Peak Inflation in Europe ‘Is Almost Within Reach,' European Central Bank Member Says
Euro zone headline inflation hit a new historic high of 10.7% last month, according to preliminary data. But one ECB member believes that price growth could be about to come down. The Governing Council raised rates by 75 basis points both in September and October. Markets are expecting an increase...
NBC New York
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Up More Than 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
NBC New York
Op-Ed: Crypto Markets Need Regulation to Avoid More Washouts Like FTX, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
FTX — until recently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world — declared bankruptcy Friday after revelations about its business practices led to a surge of customer withdrawals, without sufficient funds to fulfill those withdrawals. Coinbase doesn't have any material exposure to FTX, but I have...
NBC New York
Here's the Inflation Breakdown for October 2022 — in One Chart
The consumer price index, a key inflation barometer, jumped 7.7% in October versus a year ago. It rose 0.4% during the month. Both were cooler than expected, a sign inflation may be moderating. However, consumer prices are still rising quickly by historical standards. Household staples such as shelter, food and...
Comments / 0