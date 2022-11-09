ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design

“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Ars Technica

Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US

Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
dronedj.com

Litchi app update fixes takeoff error for DJI Air 2S drone

Litchi, one of the most trusted automated flight planning apps for DJI drones, has released a new update – its first in almost five months. This update fixes the issue that was preventing Air 2S drones from taking off with Litchi. Many Air 2S users who use the Litchi...
Simplemost

Adobe Demos A New Tool That Uncrops Photos With Just A Few Clicks

Digital photography has changed the way we keep and share our memories. A smartphone allows us easy access to thousands of photos with just a swipe. We can edit our photos on our phones and computer with a few clicks. If we don’t like something in our photos, we can crop it out or erase it from existence thanks to software technology.
petapixel.com

DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Adds Support for Social Media-Friendly Vertical Video

Video editing software DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is a major update for creators who upload their work directly to social media. Editors can now work in vertical resolutions, making it easier to create content for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. “This is a major update with new added support for social media...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
SlashGear

Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones

Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
Business Insider

How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently

If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
KXAN

DJI drone review: Are the upgraded features on DJI’s new lightweight drone worth it?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Those who are serious about flying drones want a device with top-of-the-line photo and video capabilities. However, many drones don't have what it takes to capture crisp images, and those that do can have steep learning curves. DJI claims the...
electrek.co

Quick Charge Podcast: November 9, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
advnture.com

Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite messenger hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the list price, and the cheapest this pocket-sized satellite communicator has ever been. The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year, lets you stay in touch...
Digital Trends

How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more

The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
