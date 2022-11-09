Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
Ars Technica
Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US
Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
dronedj.com
Litchi app update fixes takeoff error for DJI Air 2S drone
Litchi, one of the most trusted automated flight planning apps for DJI drones, has released a new update – its first in almost five months. This update fixes the issue that was preventing Air 2S drones from taking off with Litchi. Many Air 2S users who use the Litchi...
Adobe Demos A New Tool That Uncrops Photos With Just A Few Clicks
Digital photography has changed the way we keep and share our memories. A smartphone allows us easy access to thousands of photos with just a swipe. We can edit our photos on our phones and computer with a few clicks. If we don’t like something in our photos, we can crop it out or erase it from existence thanks to software technology.
petapixel.com
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Adds Support for Social Media-Friendly Vertical Video
Video editing software DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is a major update for creators who upload their work directly to social media. Editors can now work in vertical resolutions, making it easier to create content for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. “This is a major update with new added support for social media...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2022 – Apple search, AirDrop changes
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Paperlike:. Paperlike 2.1, the iPad screen protector featuring...
Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones
Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
KXAN
DJI drone review: Are the upgraded features on DJI’s new lightweight drone worth it?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Those who are serious about flying drones want a device with top-of-the-line photo and video capabilities. However, many drones don't have what it takes to capture crisp images, and those that do can have steep learning curves. DJI claims the...
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: November 9, 2022
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
TikTok's venture into e-commerce continues as US American merchants can now apply to sell on TikTok Shop
American online shoppers and business owners on TikTok are getting closer to being able to buy an sell products through the social media app.
advnture.com
Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite messenger hits lowest ever price at Amazon
Right now, you can pick up the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the list price, and the cheapest this pocket-sized satellite communicator has ever been. The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year, lets you stay in touch...
Invites for the new Google Home app experience starts rolling out
Google starts rolling out invites for the revamped Home app as part of a public preview, though a few bugs may ruin the experience.
Digital Trends
How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more
The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
Green Industry Pros
Fort Atkinson, WI
105
Followers
337
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT
Green Industry Pros magazine is a national publication that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends and business strategies that will help them grow their companies.https://www.greenindustrypros.com/
Comments / 0