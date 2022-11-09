Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
I'm one of 11,000 people Meta just laid off. It was an incredibly emotional experience, but I felt Mark Zuckerberg handled it with humanity.
On Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off 13% of the company's workforce. One recruiter whose team was "decimated" said it's been difficult to walk away from their dream job. They say it sucks to be laid off, but they respect Zuckerberg's transparency and accountability. This as-told-to...
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Tech giants are laying off thousands of people. Here's how their severance packages stack up.
As part of the severance package, Meta is giving laid-off employees at least 16 weeks of salary. Twitter is offering three months of salary.
Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts
The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
NBC New York
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
