Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
NBC News

Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Interesting Engineering

Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts

The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.

