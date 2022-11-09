Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
wuzr.com
Vincennes, Washington Offices Closed for Veterans’ Day
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed tomorrow for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t be...
wuzr.com
Haubstadt Man Arrested on Photo-Related Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Gibson County man Wednesday evening for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor. Police arrested 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher of Haubstadt for allegedly using a social media platform in June to send an inappropriate picture to a female under the age of 16. Bratcher turned himself in at the Pike County Jail Wednesday evening.
wuzr.com
Work on Washington Avenue Ready to Begin with End of Main Street Work
As final touches are put on work on Main Street, yet another City road project is about ready to begin. Crews are doing the preparatory work for next spring’s closure of part of Washington Avenue. Phase One of that project will run from Belle Crossing to Emison Avenue. Vincennes...
wuzr.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
wuzr.com
WPD Investigating Multiple Break-In Complaints
Washington Police are investigating multiple complaints of vehicle break-ins that occurred Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Police say most of the reports came from the city’s east side. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in checking any security cameras and report any suspicious activity to Officer Aaron...
wuzr.com
Daviess County Man Arrested in Domestic Incident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon man Wednesday on a warrant for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Strangulation, and Domestic Battery. 32-year-old Stephen Graber is being held on $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 159 inmates were being held in the security center...
wuzr.com
Washington PD Arrested on Theft Charge
A Washington Police officer on foot patrol early Thursday morning arrested a Brownstown man found lying between two parked cars with stolen items around him. It happened around Grand Avenue and Northeast 15th Street where numerous vehicles have been broken into. 24-year-old Jeffrey Powell is facing charges of Burglary, Theft, and Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle.
wuzr.com
Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s
A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
wuzr.com
Robinson, IL Schools Investigate Alleged Threat
Officials with Robinson Community Unit School District 2 in Robinson, Illinois and the Robinson Police Department were made aware of a threat made by a Nuttall Middle School student Tuesday. School officials say the threat was communicated to other students and then circulated on social media. School and law enforcement...
wuzr.com
Martin County Burn Ban Back in Effect
Martin County has reinstated its burn ban due to windy and warm weather coupled with dry vegetation. Among other things, open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood or other combustible matter is prohibited, except for grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane. The burning of debris,...
wuzr.com
GSH Hosting Parkinson’s Education Event Next Week
Good Samaritan Hospital will host a special Parkinson’s educational event on Friday, December 16th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Good Samaritan has partnered with the Indiana Parkinson Foundation and Supernus Pharmaceuticals to provide this educational event. This event is for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
wuzr.com
VU Partners with Veterans Group for Training, Apprenticeship
Vincennes University has partnered with the group AmeriCrew for veteran training, certification, and apprenticeship. The pact will improve the transition from the service back to private enterprise for active veterans. The two groups will work on bridging classroom work, training labs, and work experience to transition active military members back...
wuzr.com
South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview
The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
wuzr.com
1-0 RLP Play Home Opener Versus Eastern Greene Tonight
In Girls Basketball Action tonight, Vincennes Rivet plays hosts to Eastern Greene. The Patriots are 1-0 on the season, while Eastern Greene. enters at 3-0. The JV tips off at 6pm with 2 quarters of play. The varsity begins at 7pm and you can hear the game on 97.7 and 97.3fm…WAOV.
wuzr.com
RLP Blast Eastern Greene at Home
In girls basketball action…Vincennes Rivet outscored Eastern Greene 15-2 and went on to post a 47-24 victory. Ten players scored for the Lady Patriots, Led by Nya Dame’s 10 points while Lexi Frey added eight. Rivet moves to 2-0 and will play at Wood Memorial on Saturday. Other...
Comments / 0