chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver
Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
cardinalnews.org
Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits
The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
WSET
Danville awarded $30 million in federal tax credits, how the funds will be used
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville is getting a big boost when it comes to a federal tax credits program. Danville's Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants.
wakg.com
Danville School Board Member Steps Down
The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
HopeTree Emergency Housing For Displaced Children Going Into Immediate Service
Program is in partnership with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services. HopeTree Family Services, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, is addressing the need for safe placements for children in foster care with the unveiling of temporary housing for displaced children. At a ribbon cutting and open house, guests […]
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WDBJ7.com
Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wakg.com
Unemployment Rates Improved Across the Southside in September
Unemployment rates improved across the southside in September according to the latest numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission. In Danville the unemployment rated improved from 5.3% in August to 4.5%, while in Pittsylvania County rate went from 3.2% to 2.6%. In Halifax County the rate improved from 4.0% to 3.2%....
WDBJ7.com
River District Association launches e-gift cards to support local businesses
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association is supporting local businesses with new electronic gift cards. The e-gift cards are called River District Dollars and can be used with a smart phone or sent to someone else via text or email. There are 28 local businesses in downtown Danville...
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WSLS
Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
wfxrtv.com
Projected Roanoke City Council race results
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
Danville business owner helping teach computer skills to the formerly incarcerated
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Steve Barrow, the owner of Hammer Hill Computers, has a passion for helping people. When he opened his computer repair and sales shop in Danville he also began offering computer classes. He said he quickly learned that people who were formerly incarcerated were in need of his help the most. “The […]
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
wakg.com
Averett Set to Host Largest Career Fair in School History
Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are pleased to welcome over 55 companies to campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, from across the Dan River Region, Virginia and North Carolina. Students seeking jobs in the medical field, business fields, criminal justice, human services, information technology, hospitality, banking, aeronautics and more will have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and representatives. Over 300 jobs and internships are up for grabs.
