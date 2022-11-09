Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Candidate left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts - here's what both candidates said about the problem as the clerk is yet to respond
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local race is drawing attention because of this ballot issue. That race is for Indiana House District 45. Independent candidate Cody Alsman was not listed. That race is against Republican incumbent Bruce Borders. This is only the case in three precincts that are in...
wuzr.com
Nearly 50 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Knox County for Election
Knox County voters turned out in good numbers to vote in this year’s midterm election. Voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Statehouse, and county races in Tuesday’s election. Overall, just under half of registered voters came out to the polls to cast their vote. One of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
vincennespbs.org
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
WTHI
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
wuzr.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kimball Electronics names winners of 2022 Dubois County Making a Difference awards
Kimball Electronics announced the names of the winning students in the 2022 Dubois County Making A Difference Awards, which took place at the Astra on Oct. 13. Here are the top-place finishers in the essay contest. High School: Avery Schneider (Forest Park) Sixth Grade: First Place, Ayden Stenftenagel (Cedar Crest);...
wuzr.com
VU Partners with Veterans Group for Training, Apprenticeship
Vincennes University has partnered with the group AmeriCrew for veteran training, certification, and apprenticeship. The pact will improve the transition from the service back to private enterprise for active veterans. The two groups will work on bridging classroom work, training labs, and work experience to transition active military members back...
vincennespbs.org
2022 General Election Results
Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
wuzr.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
spencercountyonline.com
Republicans sweep county races 2022
With very few exceptions Election Night heavily favored Spencer County Republicans, sweeping almost all contested races. Both Democrats on the County Council were defeated, as was incumbent Sheriff Kelli Reinke and Assessor Jane McGinnis. LaVon Case, the Democratic candidate for Gentryville Town Council, did stand out as a victor in a close-fought race between four candidates. In the Santa Claus Council meanwhile, Republican Jason Little retained his seat and Republican Brian Warran secured the seat previously held by Mike Johannes, who was defeated in the May Primary. Democrats did pull off some other downticket wins in the township boards, though Republicans tended to dominate there as well.
14news.com
Burn ban reinstated in several Tri-State counties
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Due to the dry conditions, several counties are re-implementing burn bans. The list includes Warrick, Dubois and Muhlenberg Counties. Warrick County crews say there has been a growing number of fires getting out of control in the area. They say no open burning is allowed.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls. Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day.
wuzr.com
Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s
A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
wamwamfm.com
Comments / 0