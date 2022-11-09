With very few exceptions Election Night heavily favored Spencer County Republicans, sweeping almost all contested races. Both Democrats on the County Council were defeated, as was incumbent Sheriff Kelli Reinke and Assessor Jane McGinnis. LaVon Case, the Democratic candidate for Gentryville Town Council, did stand out as a victor in a close-fought race between four candidates. In the Santa Claus Council meanwhile, Republican Jason Little retained his seat and Republican Brian Warran secured the seat previously held by Mike Johannes, who was defeated in the May Primary. Democrats did pull off some other downticket wins in the township boards, though Republicans tended to dominate there as well.

