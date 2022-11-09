ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
vincennespbs.org

GOP wins in Knox Co.

Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park

A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
WTWO/WAWV

Election 2022: Plasse wins re-election as Vigo Sheriff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a long election day for Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse as he was up early in the morning moving inmates into the county’s new jail. By the evening he was at the Fraternal Order of Police building celebrating his re-election as the Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse expressed gratitude […]
wuzr.com

Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th

The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

VU Partners with Veterans Group for Training, Apprenticeship

Vincennes University has partnered with the group AmeriCrew for veteran training, certification, and apprenticeship. The pact will improve the transition from the service back to private enterprise for active veterans. The two groups will work on bridging classroom work, training labs, and work experience to transition active military members back...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

2022 General Election Results

Here are the unofficial final totals of the 2022 General Election for Knox County. Monica Carpenter Gilmore (R) – 6032 (58.81) Sherry Gregg Gilmore (D) – 4225 (41.19%) Kelly Kopp Hopwood (R) – 7923 (73.03%) Laura A Arial (D) – 2693 (34.29%) Knox County Commissioner District...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices

All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Republicans sweep county races 2022

With very few exceptions Election Night heavily favored Spencer County Republicans, sweeping almost all contested races. Both Democrats on the County Council were defeated, as was incumbent Sheriff Kelli Reinke and Assessor Jane McGinnis. LaVon Case, the Democratic candidate for Gentryville Town Council, did stand out as a victor in a close-fought race between four candidates. In the Santa Claus Council meanwhile, Republican Jason Little retained his seat and Republican Brian Warran secured the seat previously held by Mike Johannes, who was defeated in the May Primary. Democrats did pull off some other downticket wins in the township boards, though Republicans tended to dominate there as well.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Burn ban reinstated in several Tri-State counties

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Due to the dry conditions, several counties are re-implementing burn bans. The list includes Warrick, Dubois and Muhlenberg Counties. Warrick County crews say there has been a growing number of fires getting out of control in the area. They say no open burning is allowed.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s

A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy