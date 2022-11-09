25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.

An electric bicycle, driven by 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling on the far right lane.

McCrory was then struck by a Ford Raptor driven by Saenz.

A second vehicle exiting at Dallas struck McCrory while he was lying down on the roadway.

McCrory was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Saenz was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Officials reported that McCrory riding an electric bicycle on the interstate was a contributing factor in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation by the EPCP.

November 9, 2022

Source: KFox Tv

