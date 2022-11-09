ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTOhl_0j4GtqTK00
Nationwide Report

According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.

An electric bicycle, driven by 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling on the far right lane.

McCrory was then struck by a Ford Raptor driven by Saenz.

A second vehicle exiting at Dallas struck McCrory while he was lying down on the roadway.

McCrory was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Saenz was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Officials reported that McCrory riding an electric bicycle on the interstate was a contributing factor in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation by the EPCP.

November 9, 2022

Source: KFox Tv

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

ftp88
3d ago

I wonder if it was this guy with long blonde hair .. I saw him couple days before his death weaving between the main lane and bike lane on George dieter last week thinking it was only a matter of time

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
TORNILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal vehicle crash in Anthony, TX.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX. Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Man dies after being ejected during crash at Downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered head trauma and later died at the hospital, El Paso police said. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 along the Downtown exit from Interstate 10 West. KTSM previously reported the crash when it initially happened. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Large-scale drug traffickers convicted by federal jury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to […]
EL PASO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy