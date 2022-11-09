ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane on TV, live stream

By Gabe Hauari, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The Memphis Tigers football team is scheduled to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the AAC. The Tigers lost to Central Florida 35-28 last Saturday.

Tulsa is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the AAC. The Golden Hurricane lost to Tulane 27-13 last Saturday in Tulsa.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's game.

How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa on TV, live stream

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 10

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Gotigersgo.com

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis

Ryan Silverfield is the Memphis football head coach. Philip Montgomery is the Tulsa football head coach.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane on TV, live stream

The Commercial Appeal

