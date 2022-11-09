How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane on TV, live stream
The Memphis Tigers football team is scheduled to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the AAC. The Tigers lost to Central Florida 35-28 last Saturday.
Tulsa is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the AAC. The Golden Hurricane lost to Tulane 27-13 last Saturday in Tulsa.
Here's how you can watch Thursday's game.
How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa on TV, live stream
Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 10
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN
ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.
ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline reporter).
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: Gotigersgo.com
Terrestrial radio broadcast: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis
Read more Memphis football news
- MEMPHIS VS. TULSA: Scouting report, score predictions for Memphis football vs. Tulsa
- MESSAGE TO THE FANS: What Ryan Silverfield told Memphis fans after fourth straight loss
- MUST-WIN: Tigers don't feel pressure but Tulsa is must-win to save season
- MARK GIANNOTTO: Memphis football is in the worst spot it can be with Ryan Silverfield
Ryan Silverfield is the Memphis football head coach. Philip Montgomery is the Tulsa football head coach.
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane on TV, live stream
Comments / 0