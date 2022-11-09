How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane on TV, live stream

The Memphis Tigers football team is scheduled to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the AAC. The Tigers lost to Central Florida 35-28 last Saturday.

Tulsa is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the AAC. The Golden Hurricane lost to Tulane 27-13 last Saturday in Tulsa.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's game.

How to watch Memphis football vs. Tulsa on TV, live stream

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 10

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Gotigersgo.com

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis

Ryan Silverfield is the Memphis football head coach. Philip Montgomery is the Tulsa football head coach.

