Kaylei Wilson – Selfie Superstar 11.11.22
Kaylei Wilson from Fair Haven sent in this picture of her little one munchin’ on some bread rolls, and now she’s a Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win on Monday, submit a picture HERE!
wsaq.com
Shelby Pfefferle – Selfie Superstar 11.10.22
Shelby Pfefferle from Kimball was loungin’ with her doggo, and now they’re both Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE to win!
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album
Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Detroit News
Ceremonies mark 47th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald's sinking
Forty-seven years to the day after the storied Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew members aboard, two ceremonies on Thursday will be observed in remembrance of its demise. One on Belle Isle is organized by the Detroit Historical Society and the Great Lakes Maritime Institute. The...
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
MetroTimes
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]
Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
northpointenow.org
Très Bien! New french bakery knocks it out of the Park
The newly opened French bakery, LeRouge Boulangerie, is located on Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Park. The bright red building is hard to miss. When walking up to the bakery I immediately noticed the inviting outdoor seating under the red and white striped awnings. The smell of fresh coffee was strong outside of the bakery along with typical coffee shop music. As soon as I walked through the door I was taken aback by the soft decor and the stained glass window that lined the back of the store to display the pastry chefs at work.
New details emerge about murdered professional poker player's final hours
As a successful professional poker player, Troy-native Susie Zhao seemed to be living the American dream. But those dreams were cut short when her path crossed with a convicted sex offender.
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
