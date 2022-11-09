ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

Kaylei Wilson – Selfie Superstar 11.11.22

Kaylei Wilson from Fair Haven sent in this picture of her little one munchin’ on some bread rolls, and now she’s a Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win on Monday, submit a picture HERE!
Shelby Pfefferle – Selfie Superstar 11.10.22

Shelby Pfefferle from Kimball was loungin’ with her doggo, and now they’re both Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE to win!
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album

Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Ceremonies mark 47th anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald's sinking

Forty-seven years to the day after the storied Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew members aboard, two ceremonies on Thursday will be observed in remembrance of its demise. One on Belle Isle is organized by the Detroit Historical Society and the Great Lakes Maritime Institute. The...
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Très Bien! New french bakery knocks it out of the Park

The newly opened French bakery, LeRouge Boulangerie, is located on Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Park. The bright red building is hard to miss. When walking up to the bakery I immediately noticed the inviting outdoor seating under the red and white striped awnings. The smell of fresh coffee was strong outside of the bakery along with typical coffee shop music. As soon as I walked through the door I was taken aback by the soft decor and the stained glass window that lined the back of the store to display the pastry chefs at work.
