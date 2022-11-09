Read full article on original website
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch Reveal Why They're Having Two Weddings (Exclusive)
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are planning to celebrate their love twice! ET's Denny Directo spoke with the engaged couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they revealed why they plan to tie the knot twice. "We're gonna have two [weddings]," Mari told ET. "I'm originally from...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name -- and the Queen Elizabeth Connection
Rebel Wilson is sharing the special meaning behind her daughter’s name. On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate. In an interview with People, the 42-year-old star shares that her baby girl’s name was inspired by the powerful women...
Wynonna Judd Says Recreating The Judds' 1991 Farewell Concert Was 'Painful as Hell' (Exclusive)
Wynonna Judd has been having a hard time since Naomi Judd's April death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 58-year-old singer at Wednesday's CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and she opened up about how difficult it was to recreate The Judds' 1991 Farewell Tour for The Judds: Love Is Alive earlier this month.
Morgan Evans Says His Breakup Song 'Over for You' Is 'Cathartic' Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce (Exclusive)
Morgan Evans is using music to heal. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 37-year-old singer at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, and he revealed how his new track, "Over for You," helped him get through his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. "It was a really rough time and writing the...
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring. On...
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively's Daughters Didn't Know 'Aunt' Taylor Swift Was Famous
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters just found out how famous Taylor Swift is. Reynolds, who shares daughters James 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife, admitted that his daughters just thought the pop superstar was a friend of the family. "I think that’s what’s most exciting...
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!
Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.
Blake Shelton Shows Off Stockings for Gwen Stefani's Three Kids as He Gets Ready for Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Shelton-Stefani household. Blake Shelton is taking on the holiday season a bit early to celebrate the Super Deluxe version of his album, Cheers, It's Christmas. In a cute new video set to the 46-year-old country singer's cover of "Up On...
Danny Pudi on the 'Community' Movie, Abed's Legacy and 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 (Exclusive)
After breaking out as the adorkable study partner Abed on six seasons of Community, Danny Pudi has become a reliable supporting player and voice actor on TV, with his most recent standout role being Brad, the smarmy head of monetization at a video game company, on the Apple TV+ workplace comedy Mythic Quest.
Watch Katy Perry Crash Lionel Richie's CMA Awards Interview (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie couldn't get through his interview with ET without an interruption from Katy Perry! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer at Wednesday's 2022 CMA Awards, and while he was talking about Perry and Luke Bryan, his fellow American Idol judges, the former performer inserted herself into the conversation.
