Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'

Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!

Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday. The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.
Watch Katy Perry Crash Lionel Richie's CMA Awards Interview (Exclusive)

Lionel Richie couldn't get through his interview with ET without an interruption from Katy Perry! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer at Wednesday's 2022 CMA Awards, and while he was talking about Perry and Luke Bryan, his fellow American Idol judges, the former performer inserted herself into the conversation.

