Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Fever Ray announces new album ‘Radical Romantics’ and shares song ‘Carbon Dioxide’
Fever Ray has announced plans for a new album and shared the track ‘Carbon Dioxide’ from the forthcoming record. Karin Dreijer, former member of The Knife, last released music under their Fever Ray moniker in the form of 2017 album ‘Plunge’. That record followed on from Dreijer’s 2009 self-titled debut.
Iggy Pop announces new album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop has announced details of his 19th solo album, ‘Every Loser’ – find all the details below. The record was previewed last month with the raw, energetic first single ‘Frenzy’, and the whole thing will land on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt.
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Lorde addresses economic realities of touring: “Things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty”
Lorde has discussed the current economic realities of touring in a newsletter sent to fans. The singer – who has been on the road for most of the tour touring in support of her third studio album, ‘Solar Power’ – is currently in the midst of a string of South American shows, having completed North American and European runs.
Louis Tomlinson – ‘Faith In The Future’ review: an assured step forward
When Louis Tomlinson first embarked on his post-One Direction solo career he seemed happy to mine dance-pop crossovers, working on club-friendly singles with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha. Then, in 2020, his debut solo album ‘Walls’ arrived and presented something of a U-turn – guitar-driven anthems heavily indebted to the Gallagher brothers. That record might have been closer to the music Tomlinson wanted to make, but, at the time, he was still letting himself get caught up in overthinking spirals about authenticity and the need to cement his own artistic niche ASAP.
Jason Momoa strips down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “I don’t like wearing clothes anymore”
Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear on TV this week to show off the traditional Hawaiian malo he was wearing. The Aquaman star was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when discussion turned to him sporting a malo during a recent fishing trip. Momoa last month shared photos of...
Listen to Steve Aoki transform Taking Back Sunday’s ‘Cute Without The E’ in juddering new remix
Steve Aoki has shared a new remix of Taking Back Sunday‘s 2002 single ‘Cute Without The E’. His new spin on the track, the video for which you can view below, is set to feature on a remix album of his recent LP ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis’.
Smashing Pumpkins initially met Billy Corgan’s triple album idea with “a big shrug”
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has admitted that his idea for a new triple album was initially met with “a big shrug” from his bandmates. The band are set to release the first instalment of a new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, next week (November 15). Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
Joni Mitchell announces new live album of comeback Newport Folk Festival performance
Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album. Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.
Quavo pays tribute to cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff: “You are our angel”
Quavo has penned a lengthy tribute to his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff following his death this month. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. After Takeoff’s funeral...
Bruce Springsteen scrapped “entire record” before making ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording his new soul covers album. The Boss’ last album of originals came in 2020 with ‘Letter To You’, and yesterday (November 11) he shared new album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, an album which sees him cover soul classics from his youth.
Steve Lacy: his stunning rise in 10 tracks
“Wow oh wow,” Steve Lacy remarked to his fans last month upon receiving the news that he’d just scored his first-ever US Number One with his single ‘Bad Habit’. “I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. You know how the story goesss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar.”
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says Slipknot biopic is “most definitely going to happen”, but not with Hollywood studio
In a new interview with NME, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan discussed the possibility of the band’s story being turned into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for a serial project of his own. The topic came up when Clown filled us in on the...
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
