Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop

When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’

Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Iggy Pop announces new album ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop has announced details of his 19th solo album, ‘Every Loser’ – find all the details below. The record was previewed last month with the raw, energetic first single ‘Frenzy’, and the whole thing will land on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt.
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life

Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
Louis Tomlinson – ‘Faith In The Future’ review: an assured step forward

When Louis Tomlinson first embarked on his post-One Direction solo career he seemed happy to mine dance-pop crossovers, working on club-friendly singles with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha. Then, in 2020, his debut solo album ‘Walls’ arrived and presented something of a U-turn – guitar-driven anthems heavily indebted to the Gallagher brothers. That record might have been closer to the music Tomlinson wanted to make, but, at the time, he was still letting himself get caught up in overthinking spirals about authenticity and the need to cement his own artistic niche ASAP.
Smashing Pumpkins initially met Billy Corgan’s triple album idea with “a big shrug”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has admitted that his idea for a new triple album was initially met with “a big shrug” from his bandmates. The band are set to release the first instalment of a new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, next week (November 15). Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
Joni Mitchell announces new live album of comeback Newport Folk Festival performance

Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album. Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.
Steve Lacy: his stunning rise in 10 tracks

“Wow oh wow,” Steve Lacy remarked to his fans last month upon receiving the news that he’d just scored his first-ever US Number One with his single ‘Bad Habit’. “I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. You know how the story goesss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar.”
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.

