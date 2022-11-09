Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Conspiracy, Carjacking, and Weapons Violations. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 10, 2022, Tyrese Harris, age 19, resident of Orleans Parish, in Louisiana was charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Count 1 charges Harris with conspiracy to commit carjackings beginning August 19, 2021, through February 1, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 371. Count 2 charges Harris with a carjacking that occurred on August 19, 2021, in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Count 3 charges Harris with using a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(ii). In Count 4, Harris is charged with an attempted carjacking at the 700 block of Howard Avenue on January 18, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Finally, in Count 5, Harris is charged with a carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury that occurred on February 1, 2022, at the 3800 block of S. Carrollton Avenue in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(2).

