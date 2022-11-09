Read full article on original website
Angie Clements
3d ago
OMG That's So Gross WTH Is Wrong With People Just Sick 😝
13
Charles Tindall
3d ago
There was a story years ago of a man crawling into a rest stop latrine so he could look up at women going to the bathroom.
2
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Tractor with a Defaced Product Identification Number
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Tractor with a Defaced Product Identification Number. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors of the LDAF Brand Commission. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Concordia Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death
Two Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for Conspiring to Distribute Ketamine to Aid in Kidnapping of Louisiana Teenager, Resulting in His Death. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 9, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced William Harrison Farris (“Farris”), age 43, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Kacie Doucet (“Doucet”), age 41, of Larose, Louisiana, for their involvement in a conspiracy to drug and kidnap an 18-year-old Slidell resident, which resulted in the teen’s death Farris was sentenced to 87 months (7 years, 3 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge. Doucet was sentenced to 88 months (7 years, 4 months) in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
Man leads Mississippi officers on high-speed chase after stealing unattended police squad car
Two Mississippi police agencies were led on a brief high-speed chase after a man stole a police cruiser that was left unattended with its engine running. The man, who reportedly has a history of struggling with mental illness issues, stole the Jackson police car. He led officers with the Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Capitol Police on a 30-minute chase that started near the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson and ended with a crash behind a McDonald’s on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Multiple Firearms and Drug Trafficking Offenses, Faces up to Life in Prison
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Multiple Firearms and Drug Trafficking Offenses, Faces up to Life in Prison. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Desean Christy, age 37, of New Orleans, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to the remaining two counts of a three-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and Federal Controlled Substances Act. He had previously pleaded guilty to only Count 3 of the indictment. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); in Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and in Count 3 with being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges and Drug Trafficking Involving Crack, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges and Drug Trafficking Involving Crack, Faces Up to Life in Prison. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Metz, age 39, a resident of Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 1, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i).
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Crash on LA 361
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Crash on LA 361. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that at around 3:15 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. Lance Joseph Richard, 29, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022. Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner. Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges). Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted...
Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Conspiracy, Carjacking, and Weapons Violations
Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Conspiracy, Carjacking, and Weapons Violations. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 10, 2022, Tyrese Harris, age 19, resident of Orleans Parish, in Louisiana was charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Count 1 charges Harris with conspiracy to commit carjackings beginning August 19, 2021, through February 1, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 371. Count 2 charges Harris with a carjacking that occurred on August 19, 2021, in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Count 3 charges Harris with using a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(ii). In Count 4, Harris is charged with an attempted carjacking at the 700 block of Howard Avenue on January 18, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Finally, in Count 5, Harris is charged with a carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury that occurred on February 1, 2022, at the 3800 block of S. Carrollton Avenue in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(2).
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 8, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was killed in this crash.
