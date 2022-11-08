Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war
An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine
Russian forces have struggled to counter Ukraine's use of US-made HIMARS rockets. Some Russians have an explanation: HIMARS has a secret feature that makes it harder to target it. That's probably bluster meant to distract from Russian military failings, one expert told Insider. Why can't Russia destroy Ukraine's US-made HIMARS...
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
TODAY.com
North Korea amps up threats with US with new message
North Korea's military said on Monday that its recent barrage of missile tests were practice to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets. U.S. and South Korean officials responded by saying they would further enhance their joint training drills.Nov. 7, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond
The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
Iranian troops ‘directly engaged on the ground’ in Ukraine, White House says
Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile. Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population, the White House has said. The US government has confirmed that Russian attacks have employed...
