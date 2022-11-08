Read full article on original website
Related
US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans
Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
Candace Owens latest Trump supporter to question Republican loyalty to former president ahead of 2024
Candace Owens argued that former President Donald Trump is not listening to his base and his current lack of leadership and “paranoia” could cost Republicans looking ahead to 2024.
Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not recusing herself as the state's chief election officer even though she's running.
U.S. Senate to tackle debt ceiling, Majority Leader Schumer says
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will need to address the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday, vowing to tackle it and other major issues in a "productive" session before the current Congress ends.
Cotton says he supports McConnell as Senate leader: ‘To be the man, you got to beat the man’
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the Senate leadership elections should not be delayed since none are being contested, and supported Minority Leader Mitch McConnel.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
