Men in body armor claim to be police, kick in family's door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
Missouri woman connects with biological father in North Carolina after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
'This was a lab': Prosecutors lay out case after massive fentanyl bust in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — On Oct. 24, 2022, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that a year-long investigation resulted in a major bust of a fentanyl production lab. At the time, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said six suspects had produced enough of the deadly drug to theoretically kill the entire county population.
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after the election, six South Carolina elected officials were given big salary increases with pay for two of those officials more than doubling. A state commission made up of eight lawmakers and three Governor appointees approved the raises Wednesday. When Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
SC special legislative session on abortion cost $175K
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina taxpayers paid close to $175,000 for a special legislative session that ended with no new abortion bill. House and Senate officials provided WLTX with data on the cost of a special session. From July to November the House and Senate met more than a...
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
'CAUGHT ON CAM': Kitten returned home after Fruitport family says delivery driver stole her
FRUITPORT, Mich. — A West Michigan family is looking for answers after they believe an Amazon delivery driver drove away with their kitten earlier this week. Shadow, their 10-week-old barn cat, was returned to her Fruitport home Saturday morning by police. “Shadow came and ate a whole can of...
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
Pursuing math education: Why don't more people do it?
A study shows a decreased interest for students learning math over the last 10 years. Local leaders in the field says it shows in South Carolina.
Texas boys basketball team opts out of postseason play after getting title stripped
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville High School boys’ basketball team will opt out of University Interscholastic League postseason play for the upcoming season, district officials announced Friday. The announcement comes after the UIL stripped the team of its 2022 Class 6A state championship and placed the team...
