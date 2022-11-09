ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office

PHOENIX – There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
After DeSantis’ landslide win, many looking ahead to 2024 wondering what he’ll do

TAMPA, Fla. – Ron DeSantis stormed to victory Tuesday night and earned a second term as Florida governor, but many are already speculating if his mind is on the White House. DeSantis was back in his role as head of state on Wednesday facing a serious storm, but he could not quell the questions on the morning after he emerged as the leader of a party that swept the state regarding whether he will run for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida. Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril. Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf. There was...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida

MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
MIAMI, FL

