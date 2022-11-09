Read full article on original website
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office
PHOENIX – There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The Arizona...
After DeSantis’ landslide win, many looking ahead to 2024 wondering what he’ll do
TAMPA, Fla. – Ron DeSantis stormed to victory Tuesday night and earned a second term as Florida governor, but many are already speculating if his mind is on the White House. DeSantis was back in his role as head of state on Wednesday facing a serious storm, but he could not quell the questions on the morning after he emerged as the leader of a party that swept the state regarding whether he will run for president in 2024.
Rare November hurricane, Nicole washes ashore with widespread coastal destruction
Hurricane Nicole swept ashore east-central Florida during the overnight hours, making landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 AM ET as a Category 1 hurricane, becoming only the third November hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. on record and the first November hurricane to hit Florida’s peninsula in 87 years.
Nicole forecast to strike Florida’s Treasure Coast as hurricane in the coming hours
Tropical Storm Nicole, located about 250 miles east of West Palm Beach at daybreak Wednesday, is expected to attain hurricane status later today before making landfall along Florida’s Treasure or Space Coast late Wednesday or during the overnight hours into Thursday. If Nicole strikes Florida as a hurricane, it...
Conditions along Florida’s Treasure Coast deteriorating as Nicole closes in
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – With Nicole strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County Wednesday, flooding is already starting to become an issue. Weather conditions in West Palm Beach are starting to deteriorate throughout Wednesday afternoon. Local 10 News’...
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night andThursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast. To track Hurricane Nicole, visit News 6 in...
Damage from Hurricane Nicole seen up and down Florida’s east coast
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – The wrath of Hurricane Nicole forced some structures to crumble along the cost in Central Florida. Drone video showed devastating beach erosion in Daytona Beach, leaving several waterfront homes in peril. Some beaches seemed to just disappear, eaten away by the rough surf. There was...
South Florida surfers ride the waves as Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While it’s not the safest idea, some South Florida surfers took advantage of the waves Wednesday in Broward County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast. “This is some of the worst waves I’ve seen in years,” one man on Dania...
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
Delray Beach residents, tourists preparing as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida’s east coast
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Delray Beach residents and tourists were urged by officials to prepare as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and approach Florida’s east coast sometime Wednesday. According to Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry, “If Nicole...
Black Restaurant Week makes its way to South Florida
MIAMI – You can now enjoy the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine during Black Restaurant Week Florida. More than 20 businesses are participating in South Florida and there is something for everyone with this campaign, from smoothie shops to fine dining. Local 10 News reporter Alexis Frazier...
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier partially collapses as wind, waves from Nicole impact area
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – While the impact from now Tropical Storm Nicole caused much more issues for areas further north, some South Florida areas also saw some destruction from the storm that strengthened into a hurricane before being downgraded Thursday morning. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea’s pier, Anglin’s Fishing Pier, was damaged by the...
